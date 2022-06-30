ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse Says He Got in Trouble for Sharing Thoughts in "Anonymous" Work Survey in Viral TikTok

 4 days ago
(of a person) not identified by name; of unknown name."the donor's wish to remain anonymous" used in names of support groups for addicts of a substance or behavior to indicate the confidentiality maintained among members of the group. That's the Oxford Languages definition of the word anonymous, listed above....

je br
3d ago

Healthcare can definitely be "dog-eat-dog"...after all of the politics and THEN the great covid debacle, it's no wonder ppl r fed UP and saying Sayonara Suckas!!!

the way I see it...
2d ago

never answer surveys truthfully they are just public relations fluff give them the answers they want. surveys are old fashioned, useless and time wasters, any company using them needs to reassess their procedures

p savoy
2d ago

I don't know much about the medical profession but it seems to me that an opportunity to discuss the complaints complaint was missed.

