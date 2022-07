SUTHERLAND—James Patterson Martin of Sutherland was not just the last surviving Civil War veteran in O’Brien County but the last living Iowan soldier from that war. He died more than 70 years ago at age 101; however, Iowa’s Department of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War honored his memory with a ceremony on Saturday, June 18, at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland.

