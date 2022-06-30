United Way Manitowoc County Announces Temporary Pausing of Ride United Program

Ke’Shode Z. Walker, 24, Manitowoc, Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics (Fentanyl) Second and Subsequent Offense on 7/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by five (5) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Maintain absolute sobriety; 2) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 4) Have no contact with Elijah Manning; 5) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) Have no possession of any weapons; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 286 days sentence credit. Court orders the destruction of the firearm.
Comments / 0