Manitowoc County, WI

United Way Manitowoc County Announces Temporary Pausing of Ride United Program

By Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way Manitowoc County has announced that starting tomorrow (July 1st) the Ride United program will be temporarily paused. The reason is reportedly...

Brown County Parks and Rec Announced Youth Waterfowl Day Activities

The Brown County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Saturday, August 6th will be Youth Waterfowl Day. The event, which will be held at the L.H. Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, will feature many different demonstrations, including shows on field and water hunting, dog training, and waterfowl identification, and duck and goose calling.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit ready to roll for its 16th year

(WFRV) – An event that has been going on for nearly two decades is coming up quickly and they joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about the event that has been making a difference in the lives of local veterans. The Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Collaborative Spirit Prompts Development of the new University Foundation at UW Green Bay – Manitowoc

The University Foundation-Manitowoc Inc., formerly known as the UW-Manitowoc Foundation, a philanthropic society of individuals dedicated to supporting public higher education in Manitowoc County, is combining forces with the UW-Green Bay Foundation to create efficiencies and eliminate duplication of fiduciary duties. The two groups determined that the focus needs to be on growing the number of college degree earners in the region to retain and attract employers in today’s fast-paced changing economy. The college degree attainment rate in the region is 26% compared to 33% nationally.
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Wisconsin Government
WIS DOT Advises of 42/I-43 Ramp Closures

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is issuing advance notice of some ramp closures that will affect Sheboygan area I-43 traffic. The DOT says that the southbound I-43 on and off-ramps at Highway 42 and the Wisconsin 42 roundabout will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11, and will not reopen until 4 p.m. on Friday the 15th. This is to allow the repair of asphalt on the I-43 ramps and the roundabout. The northbound I-43 to Wisconsin 42 interchange ramps will remain open during the operation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Woman Killed In I43 Crash Near Manitowoc Saturday

Woman Killed in I43 Crash near Manitowoc Saturday dr News 07-04-22. A 47 year old Illinois woman has died in a one vehicle crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend. Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, near Carstens Lake Road in the Town of Newton late Saturday afternoon when a rear tire came off the unit. The 18-year female driver, also from Illinois, lost control causing the 2011 Jeep Wrangler to leave the interstate, enter the median and overturn. The 47 year old victim was thrown from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS personnel. The driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
MANITOWOC, WI
Governor visits New London

Gov. Tony Evers came to New London June 29 and announced two state grants to encourage local job growth. The Waupaca County Economic Development Corp. will receive $3.2 million for 24-hour workforce transportation services in Waupaca and Outagamie counties. Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin was awarded $6.5 million to...
NEW LONDON, WI
New Plantings Ready for Viewing at Woodland Dunes

It’s shaping up to be a busy summer at Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve in Two Rivers. In the summer DUNESLETTER, executive director Jim Knickelbine explains they’ll again be planting 2,500 potted trees in the preserve, each averaging up to 8-feet tall. Knickelbine said unfortunately the activity...
TWO RIVERS, WI
7/3/22 Three Accidents Reported On Interstate 41 In FDL County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office dealt with three traffic crashes in the Town of Eldorado late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first call at 10:40 pm was for an overturned semi on Interstate 41 near Townline Road. It had rear-ended a tree service truck. The semi-tractor spilled diesel fuel and debris on the highway due to the collision. Two secondary accidents occurred due to the debris. No one was hurt in the secondary crashes and the tree service truck driver suffered only minor injuries. At 12:11 am a Town of Eldorado Fire truck was struck by a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. No firefighters were struck they were out clearing the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire truck a 49-year-old Brookfield area man was not injured. He was arrested for OWI first offense and recklessly endangering safety.
ELDORADO, WI
N6278 State Highway 67, Plymouth, WI, USA

Wow! Wow! Wow! Stunning 2,000 sq. ft. ranch home on 5.5 beautiful acres bordering the Mullet river. Located just outside downtown Plymouth and near Elkhart Lake. Perfect location, idyllic setting, extremely private, lots of wildlife. Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall windows overlooking marvelous views. 4 good sized bedrooms with lots of storage space, 2 bathrooms, large bright kitchen and dining room, all refreshed and brightened in the last two years. Large basement with great potential. Watch the sunset from the large deck! Huge garage and separate carport. Move in ready.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Ke’Shode Z. Walker, 24, Manitowoc, Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics (Fentanyl) Second and Subsequent Offense on 7/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by five (5) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Maintain absolute sobriety; 2) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 4) Have no contact with Elijah Manning; 5) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) Have no possession of any weapons; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 286 days sentence credit. Court orders the destruction of the firearm.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Worth the Drive: Suamico

Located just ten miles north of Green Bay and about 40 miles from the Fox Cities, the Village of Suamico is a surprise gem that shines in its own right, packing a punch in the variety of ways it’s “worth the drive” for visitors. Its unique geographical...
SUAMICO, WI
Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
Lakeshore Technical College Honored as a Military Spouse Friendly School

Lakeshore Technical College has been designated as a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly School for its commitment to serving military spouses with effective programs. This is the first time LTC has received this designation, although earlier this year, the college was designated for the 13th consecutive year as a Military Friendly School.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Daily Arrest Records - July 2, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 2, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.

