Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Review

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 10 is actually a very important chapter in the story. On this page, we explain the new Battle Suggestion action and describe what the Merc Whistle does. Additionally, your actions in the final battle of this chapter will determine whether or not you can recruit the Byleth, the Ashen Demon, into your army. This also affects the ending of Don't worry, we've explained it all for you on this page. Just like our walkthroughs for the other chapters, this page features contains all character interactions that earn you support points. It also lists all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO