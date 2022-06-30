ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Review

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuphead: The Delicious Last Course is not just more Cuphead, it's some...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Nintendo Fan Spends 40k Just to Ask About F-Zero - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, One Nintendo fan bought $40,000 worth of Nintendo shares so he could ask one burning question during the annual shareholder meeting: Are they ever gonna make a new F-Zero or Wario Land game? Developer Microids is developing a new Smurfs game that attempts to replicate Nintendo's Mario Kart Racing. Xbox is giving away a custom limited edition Xbox Series X that looks just like Thor's hammer, Mjolnir.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Between the Realms

Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for God of War. This page contains information on the fourteenth step of your Journey - Between the Realms - which will include paths to take, enemies to fight, and any collectibles you might find along the way. Spoiler Warning: This guide will refrain from...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War (2018) Wiki Guide

In God of War, many of Kratos' skills are attached to the weapons he wields, instead of being innate abilities. Weapon Skills encompass both Kratos' and Atreus' weapons, and can be purchased and unlocked once the weapon that Kratos wields is upgraded - which can be done using Crafting at the dwarven blacksmiths.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
IGN

Call of Duty: Fans Think We're Getting Black Ops 5 in 2024 After Image Leaks

New Call of Duty images have leaked online that, among other things, appear to hint at Black Ops 5 being 2024's installment for the FPS series. The images were reportedly mined from a recent Warzone Mobile update by Twitter user RealiityUK (who has since been suspended from the social media platform). The images are currently viewable on ResetEra (we won't be reposting them here), and are seemingly a mix of shots from the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, and a new game in development at Black Ops developer Treyarch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Axe in Minecraft is a tool that is used to quickly chop down trees or destroy various other wooden items. Axes can be crafted from Wood, Cobblestone, Iron Ingots, Gold Ingots or Diamond. Gold is the quickest at chopping or destroying wooden items, but is the least durable. Diamond is extremely durable and the second quickest.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Purecrystal

Purecrystal is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be obtained from mining crops in Master Rank quests only. How to Get Purecrystal in MH Rise: Sunbreak. Purecrystal can only be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. In...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Meldspar Ore

Meldspar Ore is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be obtained from mining crops in Master Rank quests only. How to Get Meldspar Ore in MH Rise: Sunbreak. Meldspar Ore can only be found during Master Rank quests...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Official 'Eat Your Heart Out' Trailer

Meet the ladies of Green Dolphin Street Prison in the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R trailer. Jolyne, Ermes, and F.F. work together to take down anyone who stands in their path, especially Father Pucci. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R releases on September 2, 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nave (Version 2)

For those wondering, here is why there are two different versions on this guide: After escaping the cells, you are now in a completely different version of the Nave compared to the original. There are new items, the Shadow has now consumed a large portion of the area, and many areas are now blocked off. Hence, this is called Version 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Amnesia Wiki Guide

[The Dark Descent - ART.png] Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare ... an experience that will chill you to the core. The game puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Old Archives

After entering this area, begin by moving forward down the hall. Eventually, a door will blow open and the torches will get blown out (as always, this accompanies some sanity loss). However, if you enter the room that gets blown open, there are two Tinderboxes that are sitting on the bottom of the shelf straight ahead of the stairs.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Characters

Featuring divine and depraved figures in equal measure, Neon White introduces you to a motley crew of memorable characters. Many of these characters are not only major players in the game's core narrative but some also have character-specific Sidequests that you can unlock while others serve as the faces of mechanics displayed in the Central Heaven home menu.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer and Key Art Revealed at Anime Expo 2022

At Anime Expo, VIZ Media shared the world premiere trailer of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and new key art for the anime set to arrive in October 2022. As reported by Anime News Network, the trailer focuses on the Stern Ritter characters and this new anime will be based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo's manga.
COMICS
IGN

Jotunheim in Reach

Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for God of War. This page contains information on the fifteenth step of your Journey - Jotunheim in Reach - which will include paths to take, enemies to fight, and any collectibles you might find along the way. Spoiler Warning: This guide will refrain from...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 10 - Shifting History

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 10 is actually a very important chapter in the story. On this page, we explain the new Battle Suggestion action and describe what the Merc Whistle does. Additionally, your actions in the final battle of this chapter will determine whether or not you can recruit the Byleth, the Ashen Demon, into your army. This also affects the ending of Don't worry, we've explained it all for you on this page. Just like our walkthroughs for the other chapters, this page features contains all character interactions that earn you support points. It also lists all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sidequests

In addition to 90+ levels, Neon White features 24 optional Sidequests for you to run and rerun to your heart's content. Every Sidequest is associated with either Neon Yellow, Neon Red, or Neon Violet and they can be unlocked by giving these Characters some of their corresponding Gifts that can be found scattered throughout Neon White's levels.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy