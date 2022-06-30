The First 9 Minutes of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Gameplay

[The Dark Descent - ART.png] Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare ... an experience that will chill you to the core. The game puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO