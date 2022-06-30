ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The First 9 Minutes of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Gameplay

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat to want what lies in wait for you...

www.ign.com

IGN

Nintendo Fan Spends 40k Just to Ask About F-Zero - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, One Nintendo fan bought $40,000 worth of Nintendo shares so he could ask one burning question during the annual shareholder meeting: Are they ever gonna make a new F-Zero or Wario Land game? Developer Microids is developing a new Smurfs game that attempts to replicate Nintendo's Mario Kart Racing. Xbox is giving away a custom limited edition Xbox Series X that looks just like Thor's hammer, Mjolnir.
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Clock, sometimes called a Watch, is a simple time-telling device with two halves- a "day" side and a "night" side. It tells you the sun and the moon's position based on the horizon. They can be naturally found in Chests found in Ruined Portals and the lower decks of a Shipwreck's stern section, although this is extremely rare.
IGN

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Official 'Eat Your Heart Out' Trailer

Meet the ladies of Green Dolphin Street Prison in the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R trailer. Jolyne, Ermes, and F.F. work together to take down anyone who stands in their path, especially Father Pucci. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R releases on September 2, 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.2 Arrives in August and Adds the Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy 14's upcoming Patch 6.2, which is titled Buried Memory, will add the long-awaited Island Sanctuary that will allow players to gather materials, build facilities, care for creatures, and much more on their very own island. Revealed during the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast for Final Fantasy...
#Gameplay#Video Game#Cuphead Dlc Isle
IGN

Purecrystal

Purecrystal is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be obtained from mining crops in Master Rank quests only. How to Get Purecrystal in MH Rise: Sunbreak. Purecrystal can only be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. In...
IGN

Sidequests

In addition to 90+ levels, Neon White features 24 optional Sidequests for you to run and rerun to your heart's content. Every Sidequest is associated with either Neon Yellow, Neon Red, or Neon Violet and they can be unlocked by giving these Characters some of their corresponding Gifts that can be found scattered throughout Neon White's levels.
IGN

Amnesia Wiki Guide

[The Dark Descent - ART.png] Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare ... an experience that will chill you to the core. The game puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.
IGN

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Official Announcement Trailer

Here's a look at some Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher gameplay in the game's official announcement trailer. Get a look at these Ultra Kaiju, including Gomora, Zetton, and Alien Baltan. Train these monsters to compete against rival Kaiju and battle in tournaments. Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
IGN

Old Archives

After entering this area, begin by moving forward down the hall. Eventually, a door will blow open and the torches will get blown out (as always, this accompanies some sanity loss). However, if you enter the room that gets blown open, there are two Tinderboxes that are sitting on the bottom of the shelf straight ahead of the stairs.
IGN

How to Unlock Every Character in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters! The page of our wiki guide focuses on how to unlock every character in the game. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. We’ve also made a special section for recruiting Byleth, the Ashen Demon. To help prevent spoilers, we’ve left the four secret unlockable characters for the last section of this page.
IGN

Characters

Featuring divine and depraved figures in equal measure, Neon White introduces you to a motley crew of memorable characters. Many of these characters are not only major players in the game's core narrative but some also have character-specific Sidequests that you can unlock while others serve as the faces of mechanics displayed in the Central Heaven home menu.
IGN

Call of Duty: Fans Think We're Getting Black Ops 5 in 2024 After Image Leaks

New Call of Duty images have leaked online that, among other things, appear to hint at Black Ops 5 being 2024's installment for the FPS series. The images were reportedly mined from a recent Warzone Mobile update by Twitter user RealiityUK (who has since been suspended from the social media platform). The images are currently viewable on ResetEra (we won't be reposting them here), and are seemingly a mix of shots from the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, and a new game in development at Black Ops developer Treyarch.
IGN

Aussie Deals: Score Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for $128, Extra Steam Summer Sale Goodies and More!

Given local rainfall has been 3 month's worth in two days—and my youngest is thinking about using the PS5 as a skimboard to cross our living room—I'll be brief. On this, the rainiest of days during school holidays, you're going to want a bunch of games to keep yourself sane. I've collected a few worth owning below. Best secure/order them before the next trick happens: power outage. Or locusts. I forget the order.
IGN

My Hero Academia Battle Royale Gets New Trailer and Beta Announcement

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for its My Hero Academia battle royale game, My Hero Ultra Rumble, and announced a second beta. Players from the U.S. and Canada can sign up for a PlayStation 4 beta on the game's website. The test will give invitees the chance to play Ultra Rumble ahead of its official release date. While the beta is restricted to one platform, Ultra Rumble will be also be released for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
IGN

Unique Gear

While you can find lots of different armor, enchantments, talismans, and other unique gear in God of War - some items offer bonuses not found anywhere else. While some enchantments can be randomized - others are static drops or treasures that can be found in the world, either in certain armor chests or as quest rewards.
IGN

Prologue Guide

This page of IGN’s Fire Emblem: Three Hopes wiki contains a guide for the very beginning of the game. We describe the differences between difficulty settings and modes and also provide you with some tips to get the most out of the game from the very beginning. This page also contains walkthroughs for the first two chapters of the prologue.
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-27-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/27/22! 00:00 - Disney Mirrorverse - Official Global Launch Trailer 02:04 - Pocky & Rocky Reshrined - Official Launch Trailer 02:51 - Way of the Hunter - Official Release Date Trailer 04:00 - The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer 05:53 - Neebota 99 Fails - Official Gameplay Trailer 07:19 - Marvel's Avengers: Mighty Thor - Official Jane Foster Trailer 09:56 - Wild West Dynasty - Official In-Game Teaser Trailer 11:25 - King of Fighters XV: DLC Team Awakened Orochi - Official Teaser Trailer 13:11 - A Plague Tale: Requiem - Official Extended Gameplay Trailer 25:19- Naraka Bladepoint - Official Xbox Launch Trailer 26:25 - Ember Knights - Official Rise of Praxis Update Trailer 28:03 - Scarlet Nexus - Official Yuito Story Teaser Trailer 28:50 - Genshin Impact - Official Kuki Shinobu Gameplay Overview Trailer 33:18 - HYENAS - Official Announcement Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 34:46 - Overwatch 2 - Official Junker Queen Gameplay Trailer 36:33 - Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition - Official Launch Trailer 39:52 - Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Demo Overview Trailer 43:40 - Scarlet Nexus - Official Kasane Story Teaser Trailer 44:28 - Dusk Diver 2 - Official Release Date Trailer 47:25 - Capcom Fighting Collection - Official Launch Trailer.
