Palace's 'Obsession With Secrecy' Over Meghan Bullying Review Is a 'Danger'

This article was originally posted on 04/04/22 titled: Piers Morgan Just Revealed How He *Really* Feels About Meghan Markle—His Latest Tweet Is So Mean!. Bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter has long been Piers Morgan‘s forte, and one recent tweet that the broadcaster posted about Meghan Markle seemed to garner more attention and backlash than usual. Since then, a lot unfolded, so let’s start at the beginning. On March 27th, a note to Morgan from legendary alternative singer Sinead O’Connor began circling on social media, in which she implied that he must be attracted to Markle and that is the reason for his history of attacks and jabs at her.

