Palace's 'Obsession With Secrecy' Over Meghan Bullying Review Is a 'Danger'

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Buckingham Palace should publish findings from a review around allegations Meghan Markle bullied staff, an ex-Government minister told...

Cat 107170
4d ago

The palace has always operated like this. Why is it so shocking to everyone? They don't placate to this feeding frenzy of gossip and controversy. It's called Grace.

Mnimar
4d ago

If the Brits are paying the royal family millions of dollars each year, then they have a right to know what's in the report. If I were them, I would be furious they've decided to keep it private. From Prince Edwards' ties to Epstein, Prince Charles receiving millions of dollars from the Saudi's, and now keeping the abuse report private, the royal family is beginning to look pretty shady. Seems all they care about is preserving the monarchy. The Brits deserve much better than this.

Margaret Flores
3d ago

what would you rather read Harry's book or the bulling outcome have patience the Queen is an expert and handling this the way she wants

shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Be ‘Cut Off’ If They Talk To The Press About The Jubilee–Yikes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in London, proving they’ve reconciled with Harry’s family after a long, ever-infamous feud—at least for now, that is. Biographer and royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently told The Sun that they’ll be “cut off” immediately if they disclose information about the trip in their new Netflix docuseries. Yikes!
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
OK! Magazine

Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dropping Another Bombshell Interview? Couple Spotted Leaving Oprah Winfrey's Home

Royal family, listen up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Oprah Winfrey's home on Saturday, June 25. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were in a black Range Rover as they left Winfrey's mansion. The pair drove from their $14.7 million home in Montecito, Calif., to Winfrey's home. Prince Harry, 37, wore a hat and sunglasses as he drove his wife and her pal Janina Gavankar. In March 2021, the former actress, 40, and her husband sat down with Winfrey where they spoke about what life was like...
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Reportedly Missed A Powerful Opportunity By Not Releasing Monarch’s Photo With Lilibet, Royal Commentator Claims

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee. The 1-year-old also celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom, but it’s unclear if the Queen was there to celebrate with the Sussexes and their friends. But unlike her older brother, Archie, Lilibet didn’t pose...
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
shefinds

We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's 'Hypocrisy' After The Platinum Jubilee

This article was originally posted on 04/04/22 titled: Piers Morgan Just Revealed How He *Really* Feels About Meghan Markle—His Latest Tweet Is So Mean!. Bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter has long been Piers Morgan‘s forte, and one recent tweet that the broadcaster posted about Meghan Markle seemed to garner more attention and backlash than usual. Since then, a lot unfolded, so let’s start at the beginning. On March 27th, a note to Morgan from legendary alternative singer Sinead O’Connor began circling on social media, in which she implied that he must be attracted to Markle and that is the reason for his history of attacks and jabs at her.
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte’s Nickname for Prince William Is Surprisingly Normal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Allegedly No Longer Recognized By The Royal Family? Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Not Done Talking About The Firm

Prince Harry stayed true to his word about returning to the United Kingdom with his entire family for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Unfortunately, he was only photographed in public with his wife, Meghan Markle, but their children, Archie and Lilibet, weren’t seen throughout the festivities. Even though...
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce Rumors Branded ‘Baseless’ After Fact-Checkers Dismiss Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face another wave of false claims and rumors. But, fact-checkers have dismissed the latest reports about the pair, especially their marriage. Express UK said the allegations centered on the former working royals’ supposed divorce. It noted that a “vicious” headline claimed that the two personalities had signed divorce papers following Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
People

Prince Charles' 'Utterly Charming' Moment with Prince Louis Showed His Sweet Side as a Grandpa

Prince Charles' sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex's Comment About Kate Middleton Damaged Prince William, Prince Harry's Relationship, Royal Correspondent Kate Mansey Claims

Meghan Markle may have worsened Prince Harry and Prince William's already strained relationship. The Duchess of Sussex said something about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, which reportedly damaged the royal siblings' relationship. Meghan Markle Reportedly Damaged Prince William And Harry's...
