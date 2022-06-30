Secret Service Ties to Trump Ring Alarm Bells Amid Jan 6. Revelations
Investigative journalist Carol Leonnig has claimed that some Secret Service agents seemed to support the Capitol...www.newsweek.com
Investigative journalist Carol Leonnig has claimed that some Secret Service agents seemed to support the Capitol...www.newsweek.com
Unless the agent..or agents stand out in the spotlight and give testimony under oath, Hutchinson statements will remain believable.
It's the reason why Pence wouldn't get in that limo with trump's secret service driving him on the 6th! He's knows that "suicide" by Epstein in a suicide proof cell was assisted!
I believe cassidy...that woman has nothing to lose or gain ,we see what happens when your loyal to the 🤡 your life is in ruins.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 475