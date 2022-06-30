ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Secret Service Ties to Trump Ring Alarm Bells Amid Jan 6. Revelations

By Darragh Roche
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investigative journalist Carol Leonnig has claimed that some Secret Service agents seemed to support the Capitol...

tblue
4d ago

Unless the agent..or agents stand out in the spotlight and give testimony under oath, Hutchinson statements will remain believable.

D MP
4d ago

It's the reason why Pence wouldn't get in that limo with trump's secret service driving him on the 6th! He's knows that "suicide" by Epstein in a suicide proof cell was assisted!

passion 40
3d ago

I believe cassidy...that woman has nothing to lose or gain ,we see what happens when your loyal to the 🤡 your life is in ruins.

