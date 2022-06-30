Secret Service Ties to Trump Ring Alarm Bells Amid Jan 6. Revelations

The Secret Service's motto is "Worthy of Trust and Confidence." There's more to that motto than meets the eye. To ensure the confidence of the people and the "protectees" assigned to it, the Secret Service must ensure its agents and officers are trusted. The absence of trust risks a protectee creating distance between themselves and their protective detail. A protectee who does not trust the agents around them may also avoid disclosing factors critical to their protection. This trust factor underlines why Secret Service Assistant Director Anthony Ornato and former Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Robert Engel may be reluctant to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee.

