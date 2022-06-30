ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Russian Party Members Arrested, Fined for Denouncing Putin's War

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A growing number of Russians are being punished in the wake of new stringent laws that effectively criminalize all criticism of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine...

Barbara Parrish
4d ago

It's not going to stop until him and his band of cronies are out of office. He's going to have half his country in jail.

Michael Bailey
4d ago

Punishment for fake news about the war? Sounds Iike Putin and his cronies need to be locked up. They haven't told the truth about anything starting back at the beginning of the year when Putin said he had no intention of invading Ukraine.

Gregor Donnaghchaid
2d ago

putin and his thugs like pointing out apparent American hypocracies but truth is we ARE free to protest so long as major disruptions and dangerous behaviour to others are not included. We agree to that of course. But in Russia protests are simply not allowed. That is major hypocracy. Russian government should stop "cherry-picking" issues and be truthful. Russia is still a very controlled existence without any real freedoms.

Vladimir Putin
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian People#A Just Russia#Multiple Russian Party#The Libertarian Party
POLITICS
Europe
Russia
Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

