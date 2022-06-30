ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Alastair Gray beaten by 11th seed Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon second round

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iqvj8_0gQlR2fY00

British wild card Alastair Gray bowed out of Wimbledon with a straight-sets defeat to American hot shot Taylor Fritz .

The Twickenham ace, who beat world number 95 Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round, faced a huge step up in class against 11th seed Fritz.

He pushed Fritz hard, especially in the second set, but ultimately slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old will pick up a £78,000 pay cheque for his efforts on his debut at SW19.

Gray created a break point in the opening game against the Eastbourne champion, but he was unable to convert it and promptly dropped his serve to love in the next.

Gray, who somehow hit a drop shot winner despite slipping on the baseline, forced another two break points as Fritz served for the set, but the world number 14 saved both before moving 1-0 ahead.

The British number nine did take one of his opportunities and served for the second set but Fritz, also 24, struck back and took the tie-break.

With friend and doubles partner Ryan Peniston – another second-round casualty on Wednesday – watching from the stands, Gray broke again at the start of the third.

But Fritz was unfazed and hit straight back, winning five games in a row to ultimately send the new home favourite packing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios a ‘bully’ after ‘circus’ of fiery Wimbledon clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Nick Kyrgios of being a “bully” following the “circus” of their fiery third-round clash at Wimbledon.Tsitsipas, the tournament’s fourth seed, was upset in four dramatic sets by Kyrgios that saw both players handed code violations after losing their temper.The Greek player apologised after whacking a ball into the crowd in frustration, narrowly avoiding the head of a spectator, but said he had been “triggered” by the behaviour of Kyrgios on the other side of the net. Tsitsipas also vented his frustration by hitting balls at Kyrgios during points. Kyrgios, who called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#British#American
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ian Poulter among three LIV Golf Series players to get Scottish Open reprieve

Three players have been added to the field for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event were temporarily stayed on appeal.DP World Tour members who played in the Saudi-backed rebel circuit without permission were banned from the Scottish Open, plus two other events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and hit with individual fines of £100,000.However, following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, the suspensions imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals.Statement from the DP World Tour...
GOLF
The Independent

Crowds expected to flock to Wimbledon for Brit Cameron Norrie in quarter-finals

Crowds of spectators are expected to flock to Wimbledon to watch Cameron Norrie as the last British singles player in the tournament hopes to win his quarter final match.Hopes are high for the new home favourite, who has revealed his nickname is “Nozza”, in his match against Belgium’s David Goffin on No.1 Court on Tuesday.As the last British singles player standing, the 26-year-old said he thinks “it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me” following his exhilarating victory against American Tommy Paul on Sunday.On Monday morning, fans were suggesting that Murray Mound on the SW19 grounds – previously...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios storms into Wimbledon quarter-finals after five-set battle with Brandon Nakashima

Subdued for so long, Nick Kyrgios finally found his spark to extend his rollercoaster ride at Wimbledon and lock up a place in the quarter-finals for just the second time. Kyrgios inspired a feverish ride two nights earlier, but this afternoon proved more of an attritional affair against Brandon Nakashima, lacking the spice of his rivalry with Stefanos Tsitsipas.The curiosity and excitement that swirled around this fourth-round match instead centred over whether Kyrgios would produce the sublime, ludicrous or, preferably, a mixture of both. Already hit with fines totalling £11,560 this fortnight for spitting and swearing, the Australian maverick has...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal defeats Botic van de Zandschulp after Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U.S. Open triumph would...
TENNIS
The Independent

Simona Halep produces vintage Wimbledon display to stun Paula Badosa

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep shone on Centre Court to ease past fourth seed Spaniard Paula Badosa 6-1 6-2 and advance to the quarter-finals at SW19.Her first match on Centre Court since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final, the 16th seed was sensational.With 17 winners and five breaks of serve against Badosa, the Romanian barely needed an hour to skip into the last eight.“It was the place that I wanted to be today. I think I played a great match,” Halep said. “It’s always tough to play against her, she’s a great player. [I was] nervous before, but I...
TENNIS
The Independent

Dominant Rafael Nadal produces Wimbledon masterclass to reach quarter-finals

In perhaps his most dominant display yet at Wimbledon this year, Rafael Nadal displayed more signs that he is peaking at the right time to further elevate what has been an astonishing 2022.Novak Djokovic, who has already demoralised his opponents with consistently clean, ruthless tennis at these Championships, remains the man to beat. But the Spaniard continues to polish his game and close the gap, rediscovering an immaculate touch and judgement went bolting from the baseline in what is his first time back in SW19 for three years.Naturally there was rust as Francisco Cerundolo and RiÄardas Berankis each stole a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal races through fourth-round clash to keep calendar slam bid on track

Rafael Nadal eased into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon following another straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp.The 36-year-old had defeated the 21st seed on his way to the French Open title last month and repeated the trick in SW19 with an efficient 6-4 6-2 7-6 (6) victory.Success over the Dutchman in two hours and 21 minutes saw proceedings on Centre Court end comfortably before the 11pm curfew that almost left defending champion Novak Djokovic in limbo on Sunday, with the roof not even required as the Spaniard stayed on course for a calendar year grand slam.The 22-time major winner needed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jelena Ostapenko fumes after Wimbledon defeat and brands Tatjana Maria ‘lucky’

Sore loser Jelena Ostapenko was booed off court at Wimbledon and claimed opponent Tatjana Maria was “lucky” after her fourth-round defeat.Latvian Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, threw a water bottle at her chair which fell over as she stormed away following a 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points.She said: “I thought it was my match, I had to win it, and she got just so lucky in some moments so she could come back.“I felt I was the player who had to win this match today.“Of course I’m really disappointed because if I lost...
TENNIS
The Independent

England have ultimate belief they can complete chase against India, insists Alex Lees

Alex Lees claimed England’s “ultimate belief” in each other helped drive them towards a history-making chase against India at Edgbaston.England have already pulled off some superb fourth-innings efforts this summer, thriving in the heat of battle to pull in targets of 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, but if everything goes to plan on day five at Edgbaston they will have set a new high watermark.India set the winning line at 378, higher than any England side has ever managed and worthy of a place in the top 10 chases ever completed in Test cricket, and somehow enter the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run

Nick Kyrgios is being fuelled by his critics as he bids to achieve a best grand slam result at Wimbledon.After the drama and recriminations of his clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian’s fourth-round match against Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court was a much less tempestuous affair.Kyrgios struggled with a shoulder problem but recovered from a set down and then clinched the decider against 20-year-old American Nakashima, winning 4-6 6-4 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-2 to set up a quarter-final with Chile’s Cristian Garin.Kyrgios’ battle against Tsitsipas was undoubtedly the most talked-about match of the tournament so far, with the 27-year-old receiving...
TENNIS
The Independent

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 3 scores as Branden Grace holds off Dustin Johnson to win in Portland

Branden Grace produced a spectacular final round to win the LIV Golf Portland event and claim the £3.2m first prize. The South African had started two shots back of Carlos Ortiz but a round of 65 saw him storm to victory three shots clear of the Mexican. Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson had been in contention despite a slow start but couldn’t keep pace with Grace on the back-nine, while Patrick Reed’s charge came too late to threaten the top of the leaderboard. Grace had won twice on the PGA Tour and nine times on the European Tour...
GOLF
The Independent

Simona Halep makes ruthless return to Centre Court and reaches quarter-finals

Former champion Simona Halep dismantled fourth seed Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a statement win.The Romanian, back at SW19 – and on Centre Court – for the first time since her title triumph in 2019, steamrollered a nervous looking Badosa 6-1 6-2 in just 59 minutes.Spaniard Badosa had beaten another former winner, Petra Kvitova, in round three but found Halep too hot to handle.Halep motored through the first set in just 23 minutes and there was no let-up in the second as the 30-year-old – who did not play at SW19 last year due to injury –...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy