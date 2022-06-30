Personal Trainers Say These Are The Exercises You Should Do Every Day For A Stronger Heart Over 50

Shutterstock

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022.

Heart-related illnesses, especially high blood pressure, are unfortunately very common in the United States. As a matter of fact, in 2019 more than half a million deaths had high blood pressure or hypertension listed as a primary or contributing cause. While uncontrollable things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can raise your risk, there are many lifestyle choices you can make to reduce your risk and improve symptoms. We asked Sean Ruff, a fitness coach and performance enhancement specialist, what exercises are best for lowering your blood pressure and keeping your heart health in mind.

First of all, what exactly is high blood pressure and what are some things that can make it worse? In short, high blood pressure occurs when the pressure that helps blood pump through your body stays at too high of levels consistently. This can cause narrowing and general damage to your arteries, and in more serious cases, can lead to a heart attack or stroke. “Other common causes of high blood pressure are directly linked to lack of consistent exercise and healthy eating. Diets high in salt, saturated fat and cholesterol can also cause it.” Ruff says. This is why leading a healthy lifestyle, both in your diet and exercise, is key for lowering your risk. Keep reading for a few exercises that'll help you achieve a stronger heart as you age.

Cycling

“Cycling is an excellent exercise that improves cardiovascular health and lowers blood pressure with consistent use because it allows the heart to pump more blood to working muscles of the body with less effort,” Ruff says, “Cycle at a pace you can comfortably sustain for at least 10-20 minutes for the full benefit. As with any cardiovascular exercise, it could contribute to weight loss which is another factor in lowering blood pressure.”

Weight Training

“Weight Training is great because it helps lower blood pressure too if implemented properly for hypertensive individuals,” Ruff says. However, it’s important to emphasize the word properly here. “Heavy weight lifting can raise blood pressure very high and quickly for short periods of time which isn’t advised for those with high blood pressure.

Additionally, heavy overhead press movements or heavy bench press exercises in which the head is at the level of the chest or below can be dangerous for hypertensive individuals.” For this reason, Ruff recommends low to medium intensity weight training split up in circuits, as it ramps up the cardiovascular benefits while still developing muscle.

Swimming

“Swimming is another great total body low impact exercise beneficial in reducing blood pressure when performed consistently like any other form of exercise,” Ruff says, “The key to attaining the cardiovascular benefits depends on the users ability to sustain continuous exercise of at least 10 minutes or more.” Swimming is also a great low impact option, so if you struggle with joint or muscle pain this is a good way to get active without risking injury or discomfort.

Walking

Additionally, psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling shares that walking also offers cardiovascular and mental health benefits. "Taking a walk in nature [is one activity you can do everyday]. It's a wonderful opportunity to move, clear your head, or even listen to a podcast. It's meditative, and it’s something you can do by yourself or with a friend," she tells us.

While there are some uncontrollable factors that can increase your risk of high blood pressure. But with that said, there are lots of lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk or symptoms, especially when it comes to your exercise. Doing things like cycling, weight lifting, swimming, and walking are all ways you can improve your cardiovascular health as a whole.