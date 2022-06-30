ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mystery rocket’ creates double crater on Moon, Nasa scientists baffled

By Oliver Browning
The Independent

 4 days ago

Nasa has discovered the crash site of a mystery “out of control” rocket that slammed into the far side of the moon earlier this year.

Images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on 25 May revealed a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact.

Nasa says the identity of the rocket body remains “unclear” at this time.

The new findings, according to Mark Robinson, principal investigator of the LRO Camera team, may indicate that the spacecraft that slammed onto the lunar surface could have had large masses at each end.

