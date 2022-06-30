ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Frank Zappa’s Recordings, Song Catalog and More Acquired by Universal Music Group

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NstwE_0gQlQuqO00

Click here to read the full article.

Universal Music Group has announced an agreement with Frank Zappa ’s family to acquire the legendary musician’s recordings, publishing catalog, film archive, name and likeness, and the contents of “The Vault,” the storage facility that houses his complete archives. The agreement is between UMG and the Zappa trust — comprising the musician’s children Moon, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva Zappa — and spans his four-decade career. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, expands on a previous partnership and the assets will continue to be managed by the company’s recorded-music catalog division, Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), and Universal Music Publishing Group.

A creator of musically complex and often eccentric works, Zappa has few precedents in the music realm and even fewer in the hits-obsessed, multi-billion-dollar music catalog gold rush of the past several years: Amid a sprawling discography that began in 1966, two of his singles cracked the Billboard Top 50 (barely) and one of his 122 official albums went gold.

But his challenging and often brilliant music is likely to be studied for decades to come, and ultimately he may be remembered more as a jazz or avant-garde musician than a rock one. His song titles give a sense of the music — “Watermelon in Easter Hay,” “Cosmik Debris,” “Peaches En Regalia,” “Uncle Remus” — and stylistically they range from orchestral compositions to borderline novelty songs, such as his two top-charting singles, 1983’s “Valley Girl” (sung by a teenaged Moon) and the 1979 disco spoof “Dancin’ Fool.”

Zappa, who died in 1993 of prostate cancer at the age of 52, was an obsessive documentarian of his own work, and his vault contains a substantial amount of unreleased material. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and awarded the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 1997.

The Zappa Trust said, “Ten years ago, Gail Zappa partnered with UMe to bring Frank Zappa’s music into the digital era and help expand the Frank Zappa business around the world, setting in motion a fruitful partnership that has resulted in exponential growth. Together over the last decade we made Frank’s vast catalog of music available for streaming and download, reissued many of his pivotal albums on vinyl, created a slew of exciting archival releases and expansive box sets, including a series celebrating FZ’s legendary Halloween concerts, and were nominated for a Grammy for the ‘200 Motels (The Suites)’ orchestral album. UMG have more than proven their passion for Frank’s art and so the entire Zappa family – Moon, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva – is thrilled to pass the baton to the new forever stewards for all things Frank Zappa.”

UMe president-CEO Bruce Resnikoff said, “It has been a privilege to work with the Zappa family to release Frank Zappa’s music around the world, grow his audience, and protect his legacy for the past decade. Zappa was a pioneering, visionary artist who created an incredible body of work and we are incredibly proud that Gail, and now his children, have entrusted us with his important legacy.”

UMPG COO Marc Cimino said, “A powerful voice in music and culture, Frank Zappa was one of the most brilliant artists of his time. We are honored to welcome Zappa’s influential song catalog and that his estate has chosen UMG to uphold his artistry and to grow his immense legacy throughout the world.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
Variety

Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Leaves at Least Six Dead, 24 Injured

Click here to read the full article. A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least six people dead and 24 others injured, according to the New York Times. A 22-year-old identified as a person of interest in the case was placed into custody early Monday evening. Variety will not identify him. Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT. The victims range in age from 8 years old to 85 years old. Authorities have stated that they believe the gunman had used a high-powered rifle,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Variety

Cardi B Drops Hot New Single With Lil Durk and Kanye West, Who Name-Drops His Kids, Virgil Abloh and God

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.” It’s a true collaborative single, with each rapper taking a verse and super-spare production — consisting almost entirely of vocals and beat, with the occasional...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Diva Zappa
Person
Frank Zappa
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Official YouTube Channel, Website Seemingly Deleted After Series Conclusion

Click here to read the full article. The official internet presence of “The Wendy Williams Show” seems to be no more. The series’ YouTube channel, as well as the official websites for Wendy Williams Productions and the program, are no longer accessible. Searches for the channel through YouTube and various search engines yield no results, potentially making hundreds of hours of clips and features from the series unavailable to view. Meanwhile, .com domains such as “wendywilliamsproductions” and “wendyshow,” which had previously hosted official resources for the production company and the talk show, respectively, no longer direct to their previous pages. “Wendywilliamsproductions” is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How to Watch ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. For some, Fourth of July is simply an American holiday meant to honor U.S history. For others, it’s the ultimate summer weekend, often marked by outdoor cookouts or a beach day — even better that it falls on a three-day weekend this year. But for one particular subset of people, it’s the day that Nathan’s famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place… an event that is worthy for celebration.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Warner Music#Universal Music Group
Variety

‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Slow Horses’ Production Outfit See-Saw Posts $97 Million Income

Click here to read the full article. See-Saw, the production outfit behind shows including Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses,” has posted an income of £79.7 million ($97 million) for the year ending June 30, 2021. The accounts, which were filed at U.K. company registrar Companies House on Wednesday, show that turnover has almost doubled at the U.K. and Australia-based producer. The previous year’s turnover, for the year ending June 30, 2020, was £43.4 million. The increase in production, however, has also seen the company’s costs increase “significantly” to £92.9 million. The previous year’s costs came to less than half that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Drake Joins the Backstreet Boys for Surprise Performance of ‘I Want It That Way’ in Toronto

Click here to read the full article. The Backstreet Boys welcomed Drake as their honorary sixth member during the band’s concert stop at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto Saturday evening. Just as the boy band was closing their set, the quintet introduced Drake as the crowd launched into rapturous applause. Before the band jumped into its 1999 hit “I Want It That Way,” Drake went to explain what the song meant to him as a 13-year-old kid. “At my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of...
MUSIC
Variety

How ‘Stranger Things’ Landed Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ for Epic Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. If Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was the official song of Memorial Day weekend, then Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” may well have been the one for Independence Day weekend. Thanks to the latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Bush’s 1985 hit — which saves the character Max’s life — soared toward the top of the U.S. charts after it was featured in season 4. In the second volume of season 4, the Eddie Munson character (Joseph...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leads as U.K. June Box Office Soars to $116 Million

Click here to read the full article. The total U.K. and Ireland box office for June 2022 was £95.7 million ($116 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. May holdover “Top Gun: Maverick” was the top film of the month with £37.1 million, for a total of £65.3 million. The Tom Cruise vehicle is also the top grossing film of the year in the territory so far, 55% above “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” (£42 million), which is the fifth highest grosser of June with £2.4 million. The sequel is also Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, and Paramount’s best...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

How NatGeo’s ‘America the Beautiful’ Doc Incorporates Indigenous Musical Sounds

Click here to read the full article. Composer Joseph Trapanese was determined to make the music for “America the Beautiful,” National Geographic’s six-part series launching July 4 on Disney+, different than that of any nature documentary to date. “Hollywood is so guilty of misappropriating culture,” Trapanese says, “tapping into a culture and throwing it around, willy-nilly.” So he determined to score the continent-spanning story of North American flora and fauna with authentic musical touches as well as a very modern mix of traditionally orchestral and more contemporary sounds. Series producer Dan Rees and executive producers Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield said they...
MUSIC
Variety

HBO Max Halts Originals in Parts of Europe in Major Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s post-merger growing pains and an eye-watering $3 billion cost-savings target are hitting its programming strategy in Europe, Variety can reveal. As the media conglomerate looks to recalibrate its streaming priorities, it will no longer produce originals for HBO Max in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, and will also remove some content from its platform in order to free up licensing deals elsewhere. In a statement shared with Variety, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said: “As we continue to work on combining HBO Max and discovery+...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale: Everything That Happened — and Who Survived

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season. Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights. Will’s Sexuality + Painting At the start...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Why Women Kill’ Canceled at Paramount+ Despite Season 3 Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Why Women Kill” has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively. The cancellation comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season in December 2021. The show originally launched in 2019 when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access, with Season 2 airing between June and July of 2021. “Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill,'” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘As a Filmmaker, I Am a Bit of a Sadist’: ‘America’ Director Ofir Raul Graizer Says

Click here to read the full article. Following the success of Ofir Raul Graizer’s debut feature “The Cakemaker,” acquired by Netflix in the U.S. and already optioned for a Hollywood remake, securing financing for his second film “America” was much easier. But then the pandemic came. “This made things extremely complicated,” he tells Variety. “We shot in 2020. There were still no vaccines, so we were basically making a film when there was a sense that the world was coming to an end. This was the feeling we had: a constant anxiety attack.” Now, “America” – a Laila Films production – will...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Shatters July 4th Holiday Records With $127 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” set off fireworks at the box office, collecting $108 million over the weekend. By the time that July 4th rolls around on Monday, the animated family film is expected to reach a sizable $127.9 million. Based on those estimates, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will smash the record for the highest film opening over Independence Day, overtaking Paramount’s 2011 blockbuster “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” ($115.9 million over four days). Ticket sales for the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise are a comforting sign that family...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy