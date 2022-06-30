ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ted Cruz bizarrely picks a fight with Elmo over Covid vaccines for kids

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Texas senator Ted Cruz has decided to pick a fight with beloved Sesame Street puppet Elmo, over Covid-19 vaccinations for children.

Cruz’s crusade occurred after Sesame Street shared a scene between Elmo and his dad Louie talking about how Elmo had got the Covid vaccine.

The video was made in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Ad Council, and the Covid Collaborative's Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, and comes after the CDC approved vaccines for children from the age of six months.

In the clip, dad Louie said: “You were super duper today, getting your Covid vaccine, Elmo.”

Elmo, who is 3 and a half, replied: “There was a little pinch, but it was OK.”

Louie then addressed parent’s directly, saying that he had “a lot of questions about Elmo getting the Covid vaccine. Was it safe? Was it the right decision?

“I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice. I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

The kid’s show’s positive message has angered some, including Cruz who criticised the show for not citing scientific evidence and slammed Elmo for “aggressively” advocating for the life-saving vaccine.

Cruz quote tweeted the video, writing: “Thanks, @sesamestreet for saying parents are allowed to have questions!

“You then have @elmo aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5. But you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this.”

People reminded Cruz that he is literally picking a fight with a fictional character.

One person wrote: “You're arguing with a puppet, dipshit.”

Another said: “BRO ITS ELMO.”

Someone else wrote: “Imagine feeling threatened by a puppet. These are the people who want to regulate wombs, but not guns.”

Cruz and many of his Republican senator colleagues have opposed vaccines for children, writing a letter to the Food and Drug Administration asking for more information regarding the vaccines.

