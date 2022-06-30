Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in El Paso metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in El Paso, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 13 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#13. Fabens, TX

- 1-year price change: +$14,320 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$32,985 (+41.1%)

- Typical home value: $113,171 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Tornillo, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,495 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$25,121 (+24.4%)

- Typical home value: $128,057 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. San Elizario, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,386 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$42,763 (+41.8%)

- Typical home value: $145,092 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Sparks, TX

- 1-year price change: +$27,094 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,458 (+61.4%)

- Typical home value: $151,090 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Clint, TX

- 1-year price change: +$28,472 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,502 (+49.3%)

- Typical home value: $174,198 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Westway, TX

- 1-year price change: +$28,789 (+21.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,291 (+76.7%)

- Typical home value: $164,254 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Vinton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$28,835 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,492 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $178,267 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Horizon City, TX

- 1-year price change: +$29,495 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,234 (+48.7%)

- Typical home value: $180,986 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Socorro, TX

- 1-year price change: +$30,707 (+22.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,319 (+50.9%)

- Typical home value: $167,029 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Anthony, TX

- 1-year price change: +$31,730 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,762 (+44.5%)

- Typical home value: $187,628 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. El Paso, TX

- 1-year price change: +$31,735 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,711 (+48.5%)

- Typical home value: $195,146 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Canutillo, TX

- 1-year price change: +$34,892 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,539 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $195,579 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Agua Dulce, TX

- 1-year price change: +$35,680 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,082 (+51.0%)

- Typical home value: $219,233 (#1 most expensive city in metro)