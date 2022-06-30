ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Horizon Media Acquires Controlling Stake in Digital-Experience Company First Tube

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Horizon Media , the independent media buying company, has acquired a controlling stake in First Tube , a company that specializes in a practice that has intrigued a growing number of advertisers: digital experiences.

First Tube is one of a number of companies that works to give consumers a way to interact with concerts, gatherings and the like. The company has helped create a video hub centered around fitness for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Michelob Ultra and helped launch a series of streamed musical performances for the GrubHub delivery service.

“We are trying to anticipate consumer interest,” says Donald Williams, executive vice president and chief digital officer of Horizon Media, in an interview.

Other advertising companies are also interested in these tactics are more consumers grow accustomed to experiencing live events in new ways, some of them via streaming video, or at times of their own choosing. Ad giant Interpublic Group in April secured what is believed to be a minority stake in The Famous Group , a technology company that creates mixed and augmented reality experiences for live events. The company created dynamic images that were placed alongside a recent Nickelodeon football broadcast tailored for kids, and has worked at the Super Bowl, the PGA Championship and the NBA All-Star Game, among other events.

Like other companies, Horizon is eager to meet consumers as their behavior shifts to encompass NFTs, so-called “metaverse” experiences and more. “We are making strategic investments in technology and creativity platforms that meet and exceed our clients’ desire to better connect their brands with consumers in more meaningful ways now and in the future, “said Bill Koenigsberg, founder and CEO of Horizon Media, in a statement. “:Our goal every day is to be our clients’ most valued partner, and we make that possible by consistently helping to drive their business with expanded offerings, relevant innovation, and enhanced marketing and growth service capabilities that reach their audiences in new and different environments – whether the metaverse, NFTs, Web3.0, experiential, data solutions or beyond.”

First Tube will continue to operate as a standalone company and be led by Andrew Beranbom, its CEO and co-founder. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

Consumers are growing accustomed to “participating in any way you feel most comfortable” when it comes to communal events, says Williams. “It’s on your terms as an end user. With that in mind, he says, advertisers have new ways to harness audiences that gather for concerts, and the like.

Horizon launched Chapter & Verse, a unit focused on Web3 and metaverse issues earlier this month.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Slow Horses’ Production Outfit See-Saw Posts $97 Million Income

Click here to read the full article. See-Saw, the production outfit behind shows including Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses,” has posted an income of £79.7 million ($97 million) for the year ending June 30, 2021. The accounts, which were filed at U.K. company registrar Companies House on Wednesday, show that turnover has almost doubled at the U.K. and Australia-based producer. The previous year’s turnover, for the year ending June 30, 2020, was £43.4 million. The increase in production, however, has also seen the company’s costs increase “significantly” to £92.9 million. The previous year’s costs came to less than half that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Leaves at Least Six Dead, 24 Injured

Click here to read the full article. A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least six people dead and 24 others injured, according to the New York Times. A 22-year-old identified as a person of interest in the case was placed into custody early Monday evening. Variety will not identify him. Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT. The victims range in age from 8 years old to 85 years old. Authorities have stated that they believe the gunman had used a high-powered rifle,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Variety

HBO Max Halts Originals in Parts of Europe in Major Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s post-merger growing pains and an eye-watering $3 billion cost-savings target are hitting its programming strategy in Europe, Variety can reveal. As the media conglomerate looks to recalibrate its streaming priorities, it will no longer produce originals for HBO Max in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, and will also remove some content from its platform in order to free up licensing deals elsewhere. In a statement shared with Variety, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said: “As we continue to work on combining HBO Max and discovery+...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leads as U.K. June Box Office Soars to $116 Million

Click here to read the full article. The total U.K. and Ireland box office for June 2022 was £95.7 million ($116 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. May holdover “Top Gun: Maverick” was the top film of the month with £37.1 million, for a total of £65.3 million. The Tom Cruise vehicle is also the top grossing film of the year in the territory so far, 55% above “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” (£42 million), which is the fifth highest grosser of June with £2.4 million. The sequel is also Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, and Paramount’s best...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. For some, Fourth of July is simply an American holiday meant to honor U.S history. For others, it’s the ultimate summer weekend, often marked by outdoor cookouts or a beach day — even better that it falls on a three-day weekend this year. But for one particular subset of people, it’s the day that Nathan’s famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place… an event that is worthy for celebration.
FOOD & DRINKS
Variety

Cardi B Drops Hot New Single With Lil Durk and Kanye West, Who Name-Drops His Kids, Virgil Abloh and God

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.” It’s a true collaborative single, with each rapper taking a verse and super-spare production — consisting almost entirely of vocals and beat, with the occasional...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Independent Media#Media Buying#Advertising#Horizon Media#Anheuser Busch#Inbev#Grubhub#Interpublic Group#The Famous Group#Nba
Variety

Czech Production Sector on ‘Edge of Precipice’ Following Suspension of Incentives

Click here to read the full article. The market for international shoots in the Czech Republic is “on the edge of a precipice,” says Vratislav Slajer, the head of the country’s main industry group, the Assn. of Audiovisual Producers. Speaking to industry colleagues on Sunday at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, Czech producers warned that they are witnessing the impending loss of more than a decade of progress in bringing in foreign shoots – and the prospect of witnessing billions going to other countries. The Czech government suspended film production incentives this year, citing a spending crisis brought on by the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘As a Filmmaker, I Am a Bit of a Sadist’: ‘America’ Director Ofir Raul Graizer Says

Click here to read the full article. Following the success of Ofir Raul Graizer’s debut feature “The Cakemaker,” acquired by Netflix in the U.S. and already optioned for a Hollywood remake, securing financing for his second film “America” was much easier. But then the pandemic came. “This made things extremely complicated,” he tells Variety. “We shot in 2020. There were still no vaccines, so we were basically making a film when there was a sense that the world was coming to an end. This was the feeling we had: a constant anxiety attack.” Now, “America” – a Laila Films production – will...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Shatters July 4th Holiday Records With $127 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” set off fireworks at the box office, collecting $108 million over the weekend. By the time that July 4th rolls around on Monday, the animated family film is expected to reach a sizable $127.9 million. Based on those estimates, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will smash the record for the highest film opening over Independence Day, overtaking Paramount’s 2011 blockbuster “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” ($115.9 million over four days). Ticket sales for the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise are a comforting sign that family...
MOVIES
Variety

Drake Joins the Backstreet Boys for Surprise Performance of ‘I Want It That Way’ in Toronto

Click here to read the full article. The Backstreet Boys welcomed Drake as their honorary sixth member during the band’s concert stop at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto Saturday evening. Just as the boy band was closing their set, the quintet introduced Drake as the crowd launched into rapturous applause. Before the band jumped into its 1999 hit “I Want It That Way,” Drake went to explain what the song meant to him as a 13-year-old kid. “At my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of...
MUSIC
Variety

How ‘Stranger Things’ Landed Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ for Epic Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. If Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was the official song of Memorial Day weekend, then Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” may well have been the one for Independence Day weekend. Thanks to the latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Bush’s 1985 hit — which saves the character Max’s life — soared toward the top of the U.S. charts after it was featured in season 4. In the second volume of season 4, the Eddie Munson character (Joseph...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale: Everything That Happened — and Who Survived

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season. Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights. Will’s Sexuality + Painting At the start...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How NatGeo’s ‘America the Beautiful’ Doc Incorporates Indigenous Musical Sounds

Click here to read the full article. Composer Joseph Trapanese was determined to make the music for “America the Beautiful,” National Geographic’s six-part series launching July 4 on Disney+, different than that of any nature documentary to date. “Hollywood is so guilty of misappropriating culture,” Trapanese says, “tapping into a culture and throwing it around, willy-nilly.” So he determined to score the continent-spanning story of North American flora and fauna with authentic musical touches as well as a very modern mix of traditionally orchestral and more contemporary sounds. Series producer Dan Rees and executive producers Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield said they...
MUSIC
Variety

Sony Pictures Television International’s Senior VP of Global Unscripted Entertainment, Sarah Edwards, Departs (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Edwards, creative director and senior vice president of global unscripted entertainment at Sony Pictures Television International (SPT), has departed the company, Variety can confirm. Edwards stepped down last month with a view to taking a break for family reasons. However she will continue to independently consult on global formats,...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Why Women Kill’ Canceled at Paramount+ Despite Season 3 Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Why Women Kill” has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively. The cancellation comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season in December 2021. The show originally launched in 2019 when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access, with Season 2 airing between June and July of 2021. “Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill,'” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy