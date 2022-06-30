ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers free agent Malik Monk and Sacramento Kings have ‘mutual interest’

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45s43D_0gQlQjNd00

The Los Angeles Lakers could lose their top 2022 free agent, Malik Monk, to an in-state rival.

This past season was pretty much an unmitigated disaster for the Lakers. Despite being a couple of seasons removed from winning an NBA title, and adding former league MVP Russell Westbrook to the already dominant duo of Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the team could not even reach the NBA Play-In Tournament in May.

The team was hit with notable injuries to Davis and James, while Westbrook was not a good fit for former head coach Frank Vogel’s system, and he ended up having one of the worst seasons of his 14-year career. However, despite it all, there was one notable bright spot in 2021-2022, and that was five-year veteran Malik Monk.

Related: Russell Westbrook, as expected, opts into $47.1M left on Los Angeles Lakers contract

Until this season, the eleventh pick overall in the 2017 NBA Draft was viewed as a solid player that had fallen well short of the potential that Charlotte Hornets saw in him when they made him their top pick that year. However, this past season Monk was one of the few players Vogel and James could rely on to deliver consistently good performances throughout the season.

Sacramento Kings targeting Los Angeles Lakers top free agent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJ4i9_0gQlQjNd00
Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

This past season, the Lakers gave Monk a boatload of minutes and he returned the favor with career highs in points, rebounds, field goal percentage, and assists. The best season of his NBA tenure came at just the right time because on Thursday he will become an unrestricted free agent, and the 24-year-old will have quite a few interested suitors on the open market. One new report claims that the Lakers’ biggest competition to try and re-sign Monk may come from another team in California.

  • Malik Monk stats (2021-2022): 13.8 PPG, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, .473 FG%

During a Thursday morning podcast appearance with veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, Bleacher Report NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that there’s mutual interest between Monk and the Kings heading into the start of NBA Free Agency at 6 PM ET today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAuAI_0gQlQjNd00 Also Read:

3 ideal Malik Monk landing spots in NBA free agency

The Lakers have very limited options in what they can offer any free agents this summer. Meaning they will be hard-pressed to retain Monk’s services unless they can offload other contracts via trade soon. In the end, it may not be a matter of if, but when and where Monk decides to leave to in the coming days.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Warriors Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Golden State

Believe it or not, we can already read your mind. Kevin Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors after they just won the NBA Finals? Have you lost your mind? We get it. The last time Durant was on Golden State, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him”, would he really return to the team again? Absolutely.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Frank Vogel
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Cavaliers Trade Pairs Luka Doncic, Collin Sexton

The Dallas Mavericks have had an active NBA offseason so far. Unfortunately, not all of that activity has lent itself to improving the team. Christian Wood was a smart acquisition for the Mavericks. Yes, questions about his defense and character abound. Still, he was too valuable an acquisition for the Mavericks to pass on for the price they paid this summer.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Los Angeles Lakers#Mvp#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy