Need2Know: R. Kelly Sentenced, SCOTUS Cases, and KBJ To Make History

 4 days ago

Join Cheddar News as we break down the top headlines this morning including updates on singer R. Kelly federal sentencing, SCOTUS cases, and Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history.

Cheddar News

President Biden Calls for Suspending Gas Tax Amid High Fuel Prices

President Biden pressed for reducing gas prices with federal and state gas tax holidays, while also calling on the oil industry to refine more fuel and laying much of the blame for the high costs on Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "There are actions we can take to help American families now. We have taken them. We are taking them. A federal gas tax holiday. State gas tax holiday. Bringing back refineries. Putting them back online. We just have to keep going," he said.
POTUS
Cheddar News

Behind the Worsening Teacher Shortage in Schools Across the Country

With the U.S. seeing a widespread teacher shortage, John King, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor and the former secretary of education under President Obama, spoke to Cheddar about what has been contributing to the issue. "We had a challenge around teacher retention before COVID. We don't pay teachers well enough. The working conditions are not good enough, but COVID exacerbated that," he said. "Now teachers are grappling with the consequences of the disruption to school that kids have experienced and disruptions of their everyday lives."
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Why did R Kelly get a longer sentence than Ghislaine Maxwell? A legal expert explains

Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was sentenced to thirty years in prison on Wednesday following his conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering. In response to this news, many compared his sentencing to that of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who received twenty years in jail for her sex trafficking conviction. One Twitter user wrote: “Can someone please explain to me how R Kelly received a prison sentence 10 years longer than Ghislaine Maxwell?”Some social media users also spectulated whether race was a factor in the sentencing, with one person writing: “R Kelly (a black man) was sentenced 30...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Made Public

Meagan Good is official a single woman. The Harlem star and DeVon Franklin announced in Dec. 2021 that they were ending their nine-year marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple made it clear that they'd part ways amicable. Considering their marriage wasn't a messy one, the split has been seamless, and probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic ones in Hollywood history. As for what caused the split, neither have said but in Franklin's divorce filing, he listed "irreconcilable differences." Good never obtained an attorney and reportedly agreed that Franklin could handle things in terms of the divorce. Outside of restoring her maiden name and dropping Franklin legally, their settlement is pretty clean.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
BET

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, 32, Reported Beaten Up in Custody

In the ongoing matter of the murder trial for Eric Holder, the 32-year-old was supposed to testify during his June 28 appearance. A breaking news alert from Rolling Stone highlights how the 32-year-old, who is supposed to be separated from other inmates when being transported to and from the court, was allegedly physically assaulted at some point.
PUBLIC SAFETY
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
