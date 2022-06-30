Need2Know: R. Kelly Sentenced, SCOTUS Cases, and KBJ To Make History
Join Cheddar News as we break down the top headlines this morning including updates on singer R. Kelly federal sentencing, SCOTUS cases, and Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history.
