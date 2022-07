The Village of Hemingford will continue their annual tradition and display the Avenue of Flags on Independence Day, July 4. The Flags will be displayed on Box Butte Ave. running North/South and along Highway 2, East/West. The flags will be put up starting around 7 am Monday. Anyone wishing to help should meet at the Hemingford American Legion between 6:30 and 7 am..weather permitting. Help is also needed to take down the flags around 4 pm.

HEMINGFORD, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO