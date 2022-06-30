ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Emily Mikkelsen, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2MoZ_0gQlOY7a00

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

‘Best Americana Performance’: Grammys announce new categories

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Rage Against the Machine slams SCOTUS abortion ruling, donates $475K to abortion rights groups

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2. Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

11-year-old Mt. Vernon boy dies after fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — An 11-year old boy Mt. Vernon boy has passed away from serious injuries sustained during a fireworks incident. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the boy passed away while on the way to an Evansville hospital from North Canal Street. The Mt. Vernon Police Department tells Eyewitness News the incident […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sidhu
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kevin Lim
WJTV 12

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

Man charged with murder after Terry shooting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man died and another was arrested following a shooting that happened in Terry on Saturday, July 2. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 3129 Wynndale Road. They said Brandon Nix, 27, was fatally shot twice by Michael Harvey Jr., 24, […]
TERRY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Canada#Radio Station#Mixed Emotions#Fm Radio#Rolling Stone#The Vancouver Sun
WJTV 12

Two men dead after shooting at D’Iberville bar

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men are dead following a shooting that happened outside a sports bar in D’Iberville on Saturday, July 2. The Sun Herald reported police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Reno’s Sports Pub on Rodriguez Street. Police said they found that two men had suffered gunshot wounds to the […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Police force increasing in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more. The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Investigation recovers $285K for Morton plant workers

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation conducted by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) led to the recovery of $285,000 in back wages for employees at two poultry processing plants in Morton. DOL investigators determined that employers at A&B Foods and PH Food denied 313 workers minimum wage and overtime pay. The investigation determined […]
MORTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to proposed drive-by shooting ordinance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is proposing a new ordinance that will confiscate vehicles used in a drive-by shooting, making them property of the city. Jacksonians expressed mixed emotions about Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ confiscation ordinance. Some said people need to be held accountable. Others said it will lead to more problems. After a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants city to take cars used in drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is speaking out against the recent uptick in drive-by shootings and proposing solutions to deter potential offenders. Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposes that cars used to commit drive-by shootings should be confiscated and become property of the City of Jackson. This is part of many efforts to decrease the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested for receiving stolen property

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested for receiving stolen property on Friday, July 1. Police said Matthew Higgins, 21, was arrested on Broadway Drive. He was charged with felony receiving stolen property. According to police, he may face more charges as the investigation continues. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for loading pistol at Boston Logan Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is facing several charges after loading ammunition in his gun while curbside at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, 22-year-old Zachary Carden was arrested on Thursday, June 30 for taking his pistol out of a previously checked luggage bag and loading […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distributions for July 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Monday, July 4. The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Jackson Police Department Precinct 4 off Old Canton Road (5080 Parkway Drive). The precinct is located in the Colonial Mart Shopping Center. There is a limit […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy