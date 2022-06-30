ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino Coast calendar of events

By Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency. Effective March 4, 2022,...

www.advocate-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

9 Ocean View Picnic Spots On California’s Mendocino Coast

Rugged, wild, and magnificent, Mendocino County’s 100-mile coastline is the subject of artists, photographers, poets, and songwriters. California Highway 1 snakes along the Pacific. One turn after another reveals incredible cliffs, offshore rocks, secret beaches, coastal prairies, trails, and one fantastic picnic spot after another. Let’s Talk Picnics.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

City of Fort Bragg Hires New Police Chief

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg is pleased to announce that Neil Cervenka has been offered and has. accepted the position of Police Chief following the retirement this week of Interim Police Chief John Naulty. His first day on the job will be July 25, 2022.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Redwood Valley Comes Together for This Year’s Black Bart Parade

Yesterday, July 2, 2022, the Redwood Valley community came together for the annual Black Bart Parade, organized by the Redwood Riders horse club. Jessie Taaning Sanchez, a horseback rider and proud resident of Redwood Valley, has organized the event for many years. Retired Sheriff Tom Allman portrayed the infamous Black...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Fort Bragg, CA
Health
Fort Bragg, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Mendocino County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
Willits News

Letters: Open letter to Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Gjerde

A little more than one hundred years ago a group of very smart people built a diversion dam on the main stem of the Eel River, tunneled through the hill at the north end of Potter Valley and built a hydroelectric facility to supply power for Ukiah, and in doing so supplied water to the East Fork of the Russian River. The small farmers in Potter Valley soon realized that the tailrace flow from the new powerhouse could be used to irrigate their pastures and orchards, so by 1925 an Irrigation District was established to deliver water to agriculture in the valley. The bulk of the water coming through the tunnel continues through Potter Valley and constitutes the majority of the water in the East Fork Russian River. By the 1950s it was obvious that this resource would be invaluable to the ways of life and cultures along the entire Russian River watershed, and therefore, Lake Mendocino was formed to provide reliable supplies of water for the region benefitting municipalities, agriculture, tourism, recreation and fisheries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

State water regulators curtailed 331 water rights in the Russian River watershed effective Friday, ending a weekslong reprieve brought on by late-season rainfall that prevented restrictions from being imposed earlier this summer. The long-expected order means several hundred ranchers, grape growers and other landowners are now prohibited from exercising rights...
POLITICS
Lake County News

Burtons named Redbud Parade grand marshals

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Two longtime Lake County residents who have spent years in public service will be honored as the grand marshals of Saturday’s Redbud Parade. Jim and Sue Burton of Clearlake Oaks will be the honorees during the event, which is part of Clearlake’s Independence Day celebration, which takes place beginning on Saturday morning.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Parade#South Coast#Alcohol#Signage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
actionnewsnow.com

Community concerned over closure of medical clinic in Glenn County

ORLAND, Calif. - Soon it will be harder for some folks in Glenn County to find medical care close to home. On July 4 at 5 p.m. the Orland Immediate Care Clinic will shut its doors for good. CEO Bradley Smith said the clinic doesn’t have enough providers to care for all of its patients.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘End of the Kate Wolf Era’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I’m feeling deep gratitude for community, for the sharing and gathering that weaves the tapestry of our...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Wildfire Near Ukiah, Ground and Air Resources Deployed

Scanner traffic indicates that a fire is burning near the south end of Ukiah near the intersection of Canyon Drive and Rosemary Lane. Ground and air resources are responding to the incident. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is currently a 1/2 acre in size burning in grass and...
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Deputies use NARCAN to revive Ukiah man

A Ukiah man was reportedly revived with the use of NARCAN recently after deputies broke into his home while he was experiencing an overdose, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive around 7 a.m. June 23 when...
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy