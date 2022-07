Certain genres of music are often grounded in a certain time and place. Glam rock, for example, is quintessentially ’80s, and the scruffy, rough riffs of grunge evoke memories of the ’90s. There’s always a risk that comes with bringing a genre with such strong hallmarks of a bygone era into the present – could it feel derivative, or out of date? – but NYC-via-LA-duo Momma make it work. While musically speaking, they hold the stylistics of ’90s rock close to their chests, they know better than to merely imitate their idols, lending their own voices to an existing template to create something more distinctive.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO