Leesburg, IN

Truck Catches Fire After Overturning

By David Slone, Times Union
News Now Warsaw
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG – The front cab compartment of a delivery truck caught fire after the vehicle went off the road and overturned Tuesday evening. The driver of the white 2016 Ford F59, Ian T. Crews, 35, North Webster, suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday near the...

www.newsnowwarsaw.com

