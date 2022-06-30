Truck Catches Fire After Overturning

Wabash/Tipton Counties – Thursday two crashes resulted in the deaths of two people. At approximately 5:55 p.m. officers from the Indiana State Police, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, and the LaFontaine Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 near Wabash County Road 950 South, in which Daniel Kellogg, 68, Marion, IN died. The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez and Trooper Abby Russell revealed that Kellogg was driving a 2006 Chevrolet southbound on State Road 15. The Chevrolet rear-ended, multiple times, a 2004 Pontiac driven by Staci Brechbiel, 53, Marion, IN. This caused the Pontiac to travel off the east side of State Road 15 near County Road 900 South, coming to rest after traveling up an earth embankment. The Chevrolet continued southbound before traveling off the east side of State Road 15 and rolling multiple times near County Road 950 South.

TIPTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO