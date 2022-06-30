ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joe Rogan: DeSantis would be a ‘good president’

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan says he’s a fan of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), arguing the governor’s tenure in The Sunshine State would help boost a potential presidential bid.

“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president,” Rogan said on an episode of his podcast this week when asked who he might want to see run for the White House in 2024. “I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”

The podcast host particularly praised DeSantis’s handling of COVID-19, an issue that has sparked fierce pushback at times among critics.

“I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct,” Rogan said. “He was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.”

CDC investigating ‘large, ongoing’ outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida

DeSantis, who is widely speculated to be considering a potential Republican presidential bid despite insisting he is focused on his current duties in Florida, took criticism during the coronavirus pandemic for resisting lockdown measures and vaccine mandates.

Rogan has also sparked controversy for his comments about the pandemic and his promoting of unproven medical treatments as a way for preventing and treating coronavirus infection.

“And he was furious when the government tried to pull those, they were trying to pull very effective treatments,” Rogan said of the Florida governor. “You know, he is not perfect. He’s a human being, but, um, what he’s done is stand up for freedoms … And there was some weird gaslighting s— that went on where people equated freedom and saying the word freedom to like right-wing bigotry and hate is so strange.”

DeSantis vows Florida will expand limits on abortion after court ruling

Rogan is at least the second major media figure to weigh in on DeSantis’ presidential ambitions. Last week, pundit Piers Morgan called on Republicans to move on from former President Trump and focus on empowering DeSantis as the party’s new leader.

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete named “best-run” city in Florida

July 2, 2022 - WalletHub recently named St. Petersburg the best-managed city in the state and its economy the second-best in the nation. The personal finance website compared the operating efficiency of the largest 150 cities to determine the effectiveness of local leadership. That included creating a “Quality of Services” based on 38 metrics across six categories, which WalletHub then measured against a city’s per-capita budget. St. Pete ranked first in Florida and 41st in the U.S. The city’s economic efficiency ranking fared even better, placing second in the nation. Austin, Texas, ranked first. View the full list here.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
TheHorse.com

More Strangles Cases in Florida

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Trooper Steve explains new Florida law about loud music in cars

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thursday about a new Florida law concerning loud music in cars that goes...
ORLANDO, FL
