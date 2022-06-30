ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Kosciusko Young Republicans Hold Inaugural Meeting

By Staff Report
News Now Warsaw
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kosciusko Young Republicans held their inaugural meeting Tuesday. In attendance were about a dozen individuals interested in the group. Elections were held for the chapter’s officers. Evan McKinley was elected chairman, Mikie Crate as vice chair, Shaun Brown as treasurer and Scott Clay as secretary. The group’s...

