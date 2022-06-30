ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Council approves budget and discusses cost of live adjustments

By Megan Wutzke
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the city council meeting on June 27, the city council approved the 2022/2023 Fort Bragg budget, while acknowledging there might be some amendments to the city staff cost of living adjustments when the compensation rate study is completed. The council also extended the cut-off date for water shut-offs on unpaid...

www.advocate-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake County News

Decision signed on Plaskett-Keller August Complex Project

MENDOCINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — Acting Forest Supervisor Kristen Sexton has signed a decision on the Plaskett-Keller August Complex project. Forest land managers can now begin removing fire-killed and fire-injured trees near roads and campgrounds on just over 1,500 acres located on the Covelo and Grindstone Ranger Districts. The...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

City of Fort Bragg Hires New Police Chief

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg is pleased to announce that Neil Cervenka has been offered and has. accepted the position of Police Chief following the retirement this week of Interim Police Chief John Naulty. His first day on the job will be July 25, 2022.
FORT BRAGG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Bragg, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
Willits News

Letters: Open letter to Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Gjerde

A little more than one hundred years ago a group of very smart people built a diversion dam on the main stem of the Eel River, tunneled through the hill at the north end of Potter Valley and built a hydroelectric facility to supply power for Ukiah, and in doing so supplied water to the East Fork of the Russian River. The small farmers in Potter Valley soon realized that the tailrace flow from the new powerhouse could be used to irrigate their pastures and orchards, so by 1925 an Irrigation District was established to deliver water to agriculture in the valley. The bulk of the water coming through the tunnel continues through Potter Valley and constitutes the majority of the water in the East Fork Russian River. By the 1950s it was obvious that this resource would be invaluable to the ways of life and cultures along the entire Russian River watershed, and therefore, Lake Mendocino was formed to provide reliable supplies of water for the region benefitting municipalities, agriculture, tourism, recreation and fisheries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Deputies Revive Overdosing Ukiah Man Using Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California. Emergency Medical Personnel requested law...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Cost Of Living#Politics Local#Kemper
mendofever.com

Mendocino Land Trust Acquires Nearly 6,000 Acres of Land Surrounding Lake Pillsbury and the Eel River

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust. This month, thanks to our supporters, the Mendocino Land Trust completed its LARGEST conservation easement to date! 5,620 acres in the Eel River watershed, including the land around Lake Pillsbury, will now be forever protected from further development and habitat degradation. With the addition of these lands, the total acreage MLT has helped protect since 1976 is nearly 25,000 acres.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Tesla’s Have Activated Cooling Systems, Former Employee At Back Door Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 06.30.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘End of the Kate Wolf Era’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I’m feeling deep gratitude for community, for the sharing and gathering that weaves the tapestry of our...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Details Emerge Regarding Ukiah Armed Robbery That Left Juvenile Injured—Suspect Still at Large

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 06/29/2022 at about 1:55 PM, UPD’s dispatch center received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting that just occurred in the area of Mulberry St. and Observatory Avenue. Callers provided differing descriptions of the male suspect who was last seen running northbound toward Observatory Avenue. UPD officers as well as other local law enforcement personnel responded to the area.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy