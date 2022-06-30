ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Inflation could impact food prices at Iowa State Fair

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA college in Dubuque is having an on campus event, which the president of the...

www.kcrg.com

biztimes.biz

Homegrown: Vast array of produce on display at Guttenberg family’s farm

The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. Phelps Farm. Location: Guttenberg, Iowa. Items...
GUTTENBERG, IA
KCRG.com

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night. The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Air show delights visitors in Dubuque

The Five Seasons Ski Team held a show on the Cedar River on Sunday evening near Ellis Park. Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
juliensjournal.com

Trappist Caskets: Iowa’s Oldest House

The historic log cabin sitting proudly on a hilltop at Dubuque’s Mathias Ham Historic Site has the distinction of being the city’s and Iowa’s oldest remaining house. Most historians agree the cabin originally located at Second and Locusts Streets near St. Raphael Cathedral was built by French Canadian fur trapper Louis Arriandeaux around 1827-28. Several stories center on the history of the cabin and its original owner.
DUBUQUE, IA
KIMT

Balloon release held in Iowa in remembrance of three teens killed Friday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Dozens of people from the Dubuque community came out Saturday evening to pay their respects to three teens killed Friday morning in a car crash. The teens were students at Dubuque Senior High. A balloon release was organized by the cheerleaders of Senior High at Dalzell Field. Pictures of the tribute are above.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd. Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCAU 9 News

3 Iowa teens killed in high-speed crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three eastern Iowa teens are dead following a high-speed rollover crash in Dubuque early Friday morning. The crash happened around 1:21 a.m. near the intersection of NW Arterial and W 32nd Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report said a Chevy Camaro driven by 18-year-old […]
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Accident Takes 3 Teenage Lives

(Dubuque, IA) — Three eastern Iowa teenagers have died in a rollover accident that happened early Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 18-year-old William Wodrich the Fourth of Dubuque was driving a Chevy Camaro at a high rate of speed when he lost control entered a ditch, and his vehicle rolled. The accident happened at about 1:20 a-m on the city’s northwest side. Wodrich was killed along with two passengers – Kennedy Elskamp and Chloe Lucas, both 17 and both from Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KIMT

Car crash in Dubuque kills three teenagers

DUBUQUE, Iowa - Three teenagers are dead after a car crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says William L. Wodrich IV, 18 of Dubuque, was driving at a high rate of speed south on the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque when he lost control, went into the ditch, and his 2014 Chevy Camaro vaulted and rolled.
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Field Of Dreams TV Series Benched

(Dyersville, IA) — Iowa-based filming of the “Field of Dreams” television series was supposed to start in the coming months, but the project has suffered a setback. Variety reports the Peacock Network has dumped the show and Universal Television is trying to shop it to other media outlets. The series was to be a prequel to the 1989 movie that was shot, in part, in Dyersville.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. Iowa State Patrol said it happened at about 1:21 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Chevy Camaro, William Wodrich, 18, of Dubuque, was heading southbound on NW Arterial at a high rate of speed. Wodrich...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in Saturday crash in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.
LINN COUNTY, IA

