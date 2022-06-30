President Biden holds press conference from NATO Summit

MADRID — President Joe Biden hed his first formal press conference since March, and he did it from Spain where he has been taking part in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit.

Mr. Biden began his prepared remarks by recapping the summit and the alliance’s discussions and new agreements.

A lot has happened in the U.S. and the world since March and reporters asked questions on a wide range of topics including recent opinions by the Supreme Court of the United States, Ukraine, gas prices, and inflation.

Watch the entire news conference in the video above.

