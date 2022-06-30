ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden holds press conference from NATO Summit

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qin4m_0gQlMYC000

MADRID — President Joe Biden hed his first formal press conference since March, and he did it from Spain where he has been taking part in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit.

Mr. Biden began his prepared remarks by recapping the summit and the alliance’s discussions and new agreements.

Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm

A lot has happened in the U.S. and the world since March and reporters asked questions on a wide range of topics including recent opinions by the Supreme Court of the United States, Ukraine, gas prices, and inflation.

Watch the entire news conference in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Over 60 shot, 15 fatally, in violent July Fourth weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — The July Fourth holiday weekend is already proving to be violent and deadly across the Chicago. Over 60 people have been shot 15 fatally since Thursday at 5 p.m., Chicago police report. Police said one of the homicides occurred Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield around 10 a.m. According to police […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highland Park parade shooting suspect captured

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Russia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Beast

Kremlin Cronies Say Putin Is Ready to Go Full Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth on Thursday, claiming that modern Russia is once again on a historic quest “to return and fortify” its lost lands. Erasing any doubt about the true motivation of his invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Putin told an audience of technology students in Moscow that the lot of re-conquering Russia’s former territories fell to their generation. They blithely smiled throughout the speech, without a hint of a reaction to the imperial ambitions of their leader which have abruptly re-shaped their future.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy