Texas State

13 Things to Do Along the Texas Coast

By Julia Jones
 4 days ago
Explore Coastal History: Though Battleship Texas in La Porte is locked in a struggle for restoration, Tall Ship Elissa in Galveston and USS Lexington in Corpus Christi offer tours and other experiences. battleshiptexas.org; galvestonhistory.org; usslexington.com. 2 — Shell By the Shore: Padre Island National Seashore's Big Shell Beach and...

travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do at Night in Corpus Christi, Texas

If you're looking for things to do at night in Corpus Christi, Texas, you have come to the right place. From horseback riding on the beach to Ghost tours, Corpus Christi has something to offer everyone. The Emerald Beach Hotel's Kokomo's bar and the nearby Get Air are great places to spend the evening. The Pelican Lounge is an example of a lively place with live music and great food. There are also games and shuffleboard tournaments that keep the patrons busy late into the night.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KHOU

First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Kingsville, TX

When you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of life and are looking for a bit of adventure and excitement, look no further than Kingsville, Texas. Located in the southern region of Texas, Kingsville is the seat of Kleberg County. There's so much to do with museums,...
KINGSVILLE, TX
TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I've always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren't forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn't make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CBS Austin

Central Texas bugs invade homes in search of water

When they say everything is bigger in Texas. They're definitely talking about the bugs. The creepy crawly critters are no one's favorite house guest. Just ask people on Facebook. And one local bug expert says it's because we had such a hot and dry June. "With everything starting to dry...
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Zero to 10 inches of rain across SE Texas over the past 24 hours | How much in your town?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Rainfall continues some coastal regions through 10:00 a.m. as this landfalling Gulf low treks inland. Forecasted rain totals are still expected to be higher to our east. Orange, Beaumont, and out to the Louisiana state line are seeing showers and thunderstorms pile in today. Flash flood warnings have been issued in areas near here.
kolomkobir.com

Texas changes statewide blue and channel catfish size regulations

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission moved to change channel and blue catfish regulations at its meeting Thursday as part of annual hunting and fishing proclamations. The approved statewide regulations will remove the 12-inch minimum size limit and keep the 25-fish combined daily bag, but with a restriction that no more than 10 of those 25 fish can be 20 inches or longer. The changes will go into effect Sept. 1.
TexasHighways

Editor's Note: Return to the River

It's fitting that former Texas Highways managing editor Wes Ferguson's return to our pages is for our annual River Issue. Not only has he written two books on Texas rivers—The Blanco River and Running the River: Secrets of the Sabine—but he's responsible for bringing the magazine's unofficial river editor, Joe Nick Patoski, into the fold. Now self-employed as a full-time writer and podcaster, Ferguson revisited the San Antonio River for a deep dive into one of the state's few urban waterways. Here, he discusses his current projects and reflects on his time as an editor.
TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

