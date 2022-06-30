ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Aclaim pencilled in for York as potential stepping-stone to Nunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Royal Aclaim could step up to Listed level on her next outing after bouncing back from an absence of over a year with a fantastic comeback run.

The James Tate-trained three-year-old was the winner of a high-calibre novice when making her racecourse debut last May, beating subsequent Commonwealth Cup hero Perfect Power and the Group-placed colt Fearby.

An injury setback then sidelined her for 382 days, but she was effortless in victory when landing a Bath maiden in early June by an eased-up three and three-quarter lengths.

York’s John Smith’s Cup meeting is now on the horizon for Royal Aclaim, who could line up for either a Listed or a Group Three prize on the Knavesmire.

“She is good form, we’re just having a look at the black-type races at York next weekend,” said Tate.

“There is a fillies’ Group Three called the Summer Stakes over six furlongs on the Friday, but it is probably more likely that she’ll go for the five-furlong Listed race, the City Walls, because we’re leaning towards staying over five at this stage.

“That’s where we’re looking for a possible next race for her.”

After the Bath success there were mentions of the Nunthorpe Stakes as a possible target, the five-furlong showpiece at York’s Ebor meeting.

The race remains on Tate’s radar for the long-term and the City Walls could act as a stepping stone for his lightly-raced filly should she impress.

“The Nunthorpe would be a dream, but in real terms we’ve only won a couple of novices so it (City Walls) would be a suitable next step,” he said.

“The Bath run was lovely, it was a long lay-off and she’d not done that much fast work.

“It was lovely to see after so long and especially on grass as she’s not been on grass for over a year.

“It would be great to see her run well at York next weekend.”

newschain

