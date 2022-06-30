Things To Do Around DFW: Independence Fest, Sparks & Stripes, & more!

This weekend will focus on America's birthday - but that's not all that's going down across North Texas. KRLD's John Liddle takes us Around Town.

Irving: Sparks & Stripes

Once again this year 1080 KRLD and Mrs. Baird's are teaming up with the City of Irving for a 4th of July you don’t want to miss. “Sparks and Stripes” will be Monday, July 4th at the Levy Event Plaza. Join us for live music, food, drinks, fun for the kids, a water show on Lake Carolyn, and of course, fireworks – simulcast on 98.7 KLUV!

Where: Levy Event Plaza

When: Monday, July 4, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Free - Parking cost varies

More info: audacy.com/krld .

Addison Kaboom Town

Catch the giant, 25-minute-long fireworks show and the incredible Addison Airport Airshow from anywhere in town. New at Addison Circle Park this year: the Caliber Auto Care Splash Zone. Cool off with a variety of inflatable water slides, as well as an obstacle course and a giant zip line. Before the fireworks, there’ll be high-energy music at Addison Circle Park from the Razzmajazz Dixieland Jazz Band, the Walton Stout Band and the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, who will also perform after the fireworks.

Where: Addison Circle Park, Addison

When: Saturday, July 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://addisonkaboomtown.com/

All American 4th (Plano)

There will be a vendor market, static parade floats from Rotary Clubs of Plano, and a free kid zone. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and coolers.

Where: Collin College, Plano

When: Sunday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Banksyland

BANKSYLAND is an international touring exhibition that immerses audiences in the works of the world's most infamous and elusive artist: BANKSY. The first ever Dallas exhibit features more than 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations in a secret Dallas Design District location (ticket holders will receive event location approximately 2 weeks before event opening). Experience the mystique and cultural impact of the most sought after artist of our time, live and in person.

Where: Dallas Arts District, 2200 Ross Ave., Dallas

When: Friday-Sun: 12-8PM (Special Hours Monday, July 4: 12-6PM)

Cost: $29 and up

More info: https://banksyland.com/event-item/dallas/

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

“Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,” is a highly engaging exhibition that allows guests to experience the remarkable story of a true STEM pioneer. From childhood adventures in England to her revolutionary work in Tanzania, Dr. Goodall forged a path never traveled before, and her groundbreaking contributions from studying animals in the wild changed the science world forever. This incredible exhibit showcases her adventurous and awe-inspiring life through an immersive projection experience of Tanzania’s Gombe National Park, a hologram projection of Dr. Goodall narrating her impactful story, a replica of her research tent in Africa and so much more.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field, Dallas

When: May 20 – September 5

Cost: $19 - $28

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/exhibits/

Billy Bob’s: MIKE AND THE MOONPIES (Friday) / MICKY AND THE MOTORCARS (Saturday) / GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS (Sunday)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Friday at 10 p.m., Saturday at 10 p.m., Sunday at 9 p.m.

Cost: $18 - $30

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

Carrollton Fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day with a free Community Fireworks Display over Josey Ranch Lake. The display will begin after sunset approximately at 9:30 p.m. and will last 15 minutes.

Where: Josey Ranch Lake, 1700 Keller Springs Rd., Carrollton

When: Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.cityofcarrollton.com/about-us/calendar/special-events/community-fireworks

Dallas Arboretum: Summer at the Arboretum / Cool Thursdays Concert

Summer at the Arboretum returns and it is packed to the brim with music, food, art and family fun! You couldn’t get enough of our massive floral peacocks during Dallas Blooms, so they’ve extended the show through August 7. The garden also features more than 50,000 new plantings in June with 300 tropical elephant ears and 500 cannas creating their signature summer look. The Arboretum will feature local mural artists Alli Koch, MOM, Will Heron and Favio Moreno, as they paint custom garden-inspired murals on massive outdoor canvases. But that’s not all – each week features free live music, seasonal food demos and fun family activities including Bubble Picnics, special movie screenings and more.

Plus on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., catch some great music at their Cool Thursdays Concert: Sounds of Summer - Beach Boys Tribute

Where: Dallas Arboretum, Dallas

When: June 1 - August 14

Cost: $10 - $16

More info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/summer-at-the-arboretum/

Fair Park Fourth

The last Fair Park Fourth took place in 2019. Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. In addition to the fun-filled activations for all, Fair Park Fourth will light the sky with a spectacular firework show. Guests can experience the show from inside the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.

Where: Fair Park, Dallas

When: Monday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth

Fort Worth's Fourth

Celebrate Independence Day with the “largest fireworks show in North Texas” at the 15th Annual Fort Worth’s Fourth. Space out along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion and enjoy an evening of festival food, drinks, kid activities, live music, and a fireworks show.

Where: Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

When: Monday, July 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://fortworthsfourth.com/

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Concerts in the Garden

The FWSO Concerts in the Garden series continues with The Music of The Rolling Stones on Friday, The Music of Queen on Saturday, and July 4th Celebrations on Sunday and Monday.

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Fort Worth

When: Friday July 1 - Monday July 4 at 8:15 p.m.

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://fwsymphony.org/concerts-tickets/concerts-in-the-garden

Frisco Freedom Fest

Freedom Fest kicks off with a 'Night at the Races' (on Sunday July 3) featuring fun events for all ages! Registration for the Hotter 'n Firecrackers 5K Glow Run, Cornhole Tournament, Dachshund Dash and all new Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade. On Monday, fun starts with the Party in the Plaza at 4 p.m. and runs through the fireworks show. Foodies will enjoy the Taste of Frisco. The variety of fare is sure to satisfy everyone’s taste. The skies will light the night with a 20-minute show after the FC Dallas game at approx. 10 p.m.

Where: Simpson Plaza at City Hall, 6101 Frisco Square, Frisco

When: Monday, July 4 at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: http://www.friscofreedomfest.org/

Granbury's Hometown 4th of July Festival

The Festival includes vendors on the Historic Granbury Square, a Hometown Parade, and Fireworks over the lake. The parade goes off on Monday at 10 a.m., beginning at Granbury High School and ending around the downtown square; the parade stretches over 2 miles long, allowing for plenty of viewing opportunities. The fireworks are shot off over the lake around 9:45 p.m.

Where: Granbury Square, Granbury

When: Saturday July 2 - Monday, July 4

Cost: Free

More info: https://granburychamber.com/1634-2/

Grapevine’s 40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Celebrate America’s birthday at this year's July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza complete with spectacular fireworks set to patriotic music. It’s visible from Grapevine’s lakeside park. Parking or entry fees may apply.

Where: Oak Grove Park, Grapevine

When: Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is a tantalizing exploration of vibrant colors on a jaw-dropping scale. The Impressionists were radicals that shook up the art world in the 19th century. Striving to capture the ever-elusive effects of sunlight and movement in expressive brushstrokes, they captured both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature. From Monet’s celebrated water lilies to Degas’s graceful dancers and so much more, you’ll step inside living paintings at Immersive Monet & The Impressionists.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through September 10

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://www.immersivemonet.com/dallas/

Immersive Van Goh

The highly-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh experience is 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through Sept 11 (no showings on Tuesdays or Wednesdays)

Cost: $39 and up

More info: https://www.dallasvangogh.com/

In Spite of History

"In Spite of History Part 1" by Artstillery has been created in partnership with Broadway Dallas and Fair Park First. It’s an immersive storytelling experience. Six months of research and interviews have gone into this performance, told from the perspective of those who experienced Fair Park and South Dallas in the 1960’s and today.

Where: Fair Park, 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 through July 23

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.artstillery.org/

Independence Fest 2022

Randy Rogers Band will headline the 4th of July celebration this year in Flower Mound. Known for hits like “Kiss Me In The Dark” and “In My Arms Instead,” the band has spent the last 20 years bringing the Texas Country tradition to fans around the nation and beyond. Like always, the day will be packed full of fun and activities for all, including a children’s parade, vintage car show, local vendors, hours of live entertainment, and a stunning firework show to cap it all off.

Where: Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Ln, Flower Mound

When: Monday July 4, Gates open at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.flower-mound.com/festival

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Culminating a multi-year series celebrating Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith. The display features the works of the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.

Where: Crow Museum, 2010 Flora St., Dallas

When: February 12 - September 4 (Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Cost: Free - suggested $12 donation

More info: https://crowcollection.org/

Keller Lights

There’s great entertainment with Rob Brooks and Ben Hatton from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Hot Dog-Eating Contest goes down at 8. And the Keller Area Youth Jazz Orchestra plays from 8:30-9:30 p.m. The fireworks crank up at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy., Keller

When: Sunday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info :

Klyde Warren Park - Independence Day Celebration

There will be live music from the 36th Infantry Division Band, Fourth of July treats and fireworks. Kick off the festivities with the army group’s brass band at 7 PM, followed by Rhythm & Boots at 8 PM and then a full patriotic concert at 8:45 PM. The night concludes with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30 PM.

If you get hungry, the food trucks are happy to help, and bars will also be placed around the Park selling beer, wine and Mico Ritas from Mi Cocina. Feel free to bring your own food and drink as well (no outside alcohol or glass), and don’t forget picnic blankets for seating.

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas

When: Saturday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://klydewarrenpark.org/things-to-do/signature-events/independence-day-celebration/index.html

Let Us March On! Featuring “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921”

Following the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in May of 2021, Turtle Creek Chorale will commemorate one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history through a commissioned piece entitled Dreamland: Tulsa 1921, presented as part of its Let Us March On! concert.

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $50 and up

More info: https://turtlecreekchorale.com/season/

Liberty by the Lake & Liberty 5K/10K/1M

Join your friends in The Colony for a weekend of family fun as they celebrate the birth of America’s freedom at the 25th Annual Liberty By The Lake festival. They kick off the morning celebration with the Liberty 5K/10K/1M race at Stewart Creek Park. That evening they’ll finish with a concert, food vendors, rides and the best Fireworks around.

Where: Run - Stewart Creek Park, 3700 Sparks Rd., The Colony / Festival and Fireworks - The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Dr., The Colony

When: Saturday, July 2

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

“Liberty & Laughter: The Lighter Side of the White House”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center's special exhibit glimpses behind-the-scenes into the lighter side of life in the White House. Entertaining first family anecdotes, interactive multimedia, and amusing artifacts unveil presidential pranks, inside jokes, and more. Revealing how humor has evolved from our Founding Fathers to the present day makes one thing readily apparent – laughter remains vital to a thriving democracy.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $26

More info: https://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/exhibits/2020/liberty-and-laughter.html

Light Up Arlington & Arlington Independence Day Parade

Celebrate Independence Day at the Arlington Music Hall with a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday, July 3 in Downtown Arlington. Festivities will be held from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with the free fireworks display set to begin at 9:50 p.m..

Reserve a VIP Seat for “Chicken and a Chair.” This includes a VIP seat, Babe’s Chicken Dinner, Drink Tickets, Free water and a great view of the fireworks. Also, can reserve a chair in their “Reserved Chair Section” that includes free water, kids activities, and a great view of the fireworks.

Light Up Arlington isn't the only way to celebrate Independence Day and show your patriotism in The American Dream City. Head on back to Downtown on Monday morning at 9 a.m. for the beloved Arlington Independence Day Parade, which started in 1965 and is billed as the oldest, longest running event in the city.

Where: Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St., Arlington

When: Sunday, July 3 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m / Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free…but for VIP tickets it’s $20 and up

More info: https://www.arlingtontx.gov/news/my_arlington_t_x/news_stories/celebrate_4th_of_july_2022

Live at the Levitt: Whitney Rose (Fri) / Grady Spencer (Sat) / Donovan Keith (Sun)

Levitt Pavilion is offering free concerts all holiday weekend, including Whitney Rose on Friday (with opening act Abbey Brown & The Sound), Grady Spencer & The Work on Saturday (with opening act Jesse Stratton Band), and Donovan Keith on Sunday (with opening act Ryan Berg & The Velvet Ears).

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 100 W Abram St, Arlington

When: Friday July 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday July 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://levittpavilionarlington.org/

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival

There’s live horse racing, live music on the Courtyard of Champions Stage from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring Vegas stars, family fun activities including: a petting zoo, pony rides, face painters, airbrush tattoo artists, inflatable slides, an obstacle course and games. After the last race, stay to enjoy the spectacular 20-minutes Fireworks Show, choreographed to music.

Where: Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie

When: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4

Cost: Admission - $10 / Parking - $20

More info: https://www.lonestarpark.com/events/list/

Mansfield Rocks

Admission is just $20, covers on site parking and entry for everyone in your party to both Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls! Gates open for both parks at 6:00 pm and the fireworks are at 9:00 p.m.

Where: Big League Dreams, 500 Heritage Pkwy S, Mansfield

When: Sunday, July 3 from 6 - 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

More info: https://mansfieldrockin.com/

Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Where: Artisan Center Theater, 444 E. Pipeline Rd., Hurst

When: June 24 - July 30 (no shows on Wednesdays)

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36016/production/1074270

PNC Patio Sessions

Every Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., guests can come out to enjoy a happy hour – live music, beautiful scenery, fun games, putt-putt golf, and of course beverages. The free concerts featuring local artists are held on the patio outside the Center Café. This week, the performer is Colton Blue. Next week (July 7) catch Ego Jones.

Where: Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Thursdays through August 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.attpac.org/your-visit/pnc-patio-sessions/

Plano Community Band Patriotic Concert

It’s time to strike up the band! Celebrate America at the FREE Plano Community Band Patriotic Concert in Haggard Park. Bring the whole family and get into the patriotic spirit.

Where: Haggard Park, 901 E 15th Street, Plano

When: Sunday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.visitplano.com/event/patriotic-concert-2022/

Old City Park: Old Fashioned Fourth

Come out to Old City Park on the 4th and enjoy a family-friendly celebration! They’ll have Kona Ice, wet and dry slides, a train, and face painting! Also, don't forget to deck out your bikes, trikes, or scooters in patriotic flair for the All-Join-In Parade down Main Street!

Your ticket not only gets you access to all the fun, it also helps out their charitable partner - Vogel Alcove.

Where: Old City Park, 1515 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Monday, July 4 from 10:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free - $20

More info: https://dallasheritagevillage.org/dhv-events/old-fashioned-fourth/

Outlaw Music Festival

The Outlaw Music Festival features Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit & More.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Saturday, July 2 at 2:25 p.m.

Cost: $35 and up

More info: https://blackbirdpresents.com/concert/outlaw-music-festival-tour-2022/

Psychedelic Robot

Psychedelic Robot is an immersive 360º visual storytelling experience with interactive exhibits, augmented reality, narrative audio, and art & design by world-class artists. There are standard and VIP options for admission. It’s narrated by “TNX,” a thousand-year-old dragon who returns to Earth to tell the story of the Psychedelic Robot’s origins and his journey to become a mythical superhero

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

When: Thursdays - Sundays through August 28

Cost: $22.60 - kids / $32.30 - adult / $37.10 - VIP

More info: https://psychedelicrobot.com/

Red, White, and BOOM

Red, White and BOOM! kicks off Independence Day with downtown events that include a hometown parade and the Yankee Doodle block party. Festivities resume at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with music, food, kids’ activities, a concert and a fireworks display. Concert entertainment includes: The Bodarks and Elevation by Emerald City.

Where: Parade - Downtown McKinney / Fireworks - McKinney Soccer Complex

When: Monday July 4 / Parade - 10 a.m. / Entertainment and fireworks 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Red, White & Groove with the Old 97’s

Experience Red, White & Groove – a full day of music, food and fun, topped off with a concert from the iconic Dallas band, Old 97’s, and a digital fireworks show! Bring your patriotic spirit for a festive day on the lawn. You’ll play yard games, sip drink specials, and nosh on BBQ and other treats. The party begins at 4 pm! Live music kicks off with classic Texas country artists Matt Hillyer and Summer Dean. Then South Carolina native Nikki Lane will take the stage and capture your attention with her electric country style. The fun doesn’t stop there. Devon Gilfillian will have you swaying to his soulful vibes. Rock out to the Old 97’s as they perform a captivating finale complete with a digital fireworks show on the 104′ Media Wall!

Where: AT&T Discovery District, 308 S. Akard St., Dallas

When: Monday, July 4 at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://discoverydistrict.att.com/event/red-white-groove/

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Originally scheduled for August 29, 2020…and then moved to August 20, 2021…Rod Stewart finally gets a chance to play Dickies on Friday night with his friends from Cheap Trick.

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

When: Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $89 and up

More info: https://dickiesarena.com/

Shakespeare Dallas: A Midsummer Night's Dream

One of the Bard's most popular plays! A story of order and disorder, reality and appearance, and love and marriage. 2022 marks 50 years of Shakespeare Dallas producing quality, affordable theatre to North Texas audiences.

Where: 1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas

When: July 2-3, 5, 9-10, 12, 16-17, 19, 23

Cost: $15 - $20 / $5 parking

More info: https://www.shakespearedallas.org/

Shakespeare Dallas: The Tempest

Prospero, a magician, creates a vast magical storm, wrecking the ship of his enemies and leaving them to wash up on shore. When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

Where: 1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas

When: June 30-July 1 / July 6-8 / July 13-15 / July 20-22

Cost: $15 - $20 / $5 parking

More info: https://www.shakespearedallas.org/

Shaking the Shadow at Amon Carter American Museum of Art

Over the course of the summer, Texas–based artist Justin Ginsberg will create a glass sculptural work inspired in part by the Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass exhibition. Ginsberg will work with a glass kiln set up on the Museum’s lawn each weekend, pulling glass threads measuring up to 30 feet in length. At the end of each glassmaking session, Ginsberg will install the threads he has created in the Carter’s Main Gallery, resulting in a large-scale glass “waterfall” sculpture. The public will be able to watch Ginsberg at work during his weekend sessions as well as witness the multi-month realization of his site-specific installation.

Where: Amon Carter American Museum of Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ft Worth

When: June 11–September 25 (closed Mondays)

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.cartermuseum.org/exhibitions/justin-ginsberg-shaking-shadow

Southlake Stars and Stripes

There’s plenty of fun in Southlake for their 4th of July celebration (held on Sunday, July 3 this year). There are wonderful food trucks, plus all the great restaurants around the square. There’s inspiring patriotic music at both the Frank Edgar Cornish, IV Park Stage and the Rustin Pavilion Stage.

Where: Southlake Town Square, Southlake

When: Sunday, July 3 from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Southlake-Stars-Stripes

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro

Organized by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in close consultation with the Caddo Nation and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, this exhibition of nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works explores Mississippian ceremonial centers, the discovery of the Spiro site, cultural continuity, and the active power of Mississippian art.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

When: March 13 - August 7

Cost: Free

More info: https://dma.org/art/exhibitions/spirit-lodge-mississippian-art-spiro

A Star-Spangled Spectacular from the Dallas Winds

Join Dallas Winds for their annual patriotic tribute to the U.S.A.

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Monday, July 4 at 1 p.m.

Cost: $23 and up

Info: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/dallas-winds-star-spangled-spectacular/

Star Spangled Spectacular at Firewheel in Garland

Firewheel Town Center, in collaboration with the City of Garland, will celebrate our nation’s independence with a full afternoon of family fun at the Star Spangled Spectacular event. There’s Main Stage Entertainment from 7 - 9 PM with High Definition Band. Also: Family Fun Activities from 4 - 8 PM, Oversized Lawn Games in the Park from 5-8 PM and Food Trucks from 3 - 9 PM.

Where: Firewheel Town Center, 245 Cedar Sage Dr., Garland

When: Saturday July 3, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info

Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum

Every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m., experience the Perot Museum of Nature and Science after hours and enjoy live music, drinks and food trucks from local businesses. Plus, get full access to all exhibit halls.

This program is for ages 21+, so it is the perfect opportunity to experience the Museum without the daytime crowds or kids.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field, Dallas

When: Thursday nights through October 13

Cost: $5 - $25

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/events/adults/thursdays-on-tap/

Women Painting Women



Women Painting Women is a thematic exhibition featuring 46 female artists who choose women as subject matter in their works. This presentation includes approximately 50 evocative portraits that span the late 1960s to the present. All place women—their bodies, gestures, and individuality—at the forefront.

Four themes trend in the works included in Women Painting Women: The Body, Nature Personified, Color as Portrait, and Selfhood. Through these themes, the artists conceive new ways to activate and elaborate on the portrayal of women. Replete with complexities, realness, abjection, beauty, complications, everydayness, and joy, the portraits in this exhibition make way for female artists to share the stage with their male counterparts in defining the image of woman and how it has evolved.

Where: The Modern, 3200 Darnell Street, Fort Worth

When: May 15, 2022 - September 25, 2022

Cost: $10 - $16 (but free on Fridays!)

More info: https://www.themodern.org/exhibition/women-painting-women

