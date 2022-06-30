Fourth man now charged in deadly San Antonio human smuggling case

A fourth man has been arrested in the case of the 53 migrants who died in San Antonio while being smuggled into the United States on Monday.

Sixty-two people were found in a crowded trailer. The nine who still survive remain in the hospital.

On Wednesday federal investigators announced a fourth man had been charged with human smuggling.

The driver of the truck, a Pasadena man identified as Homero Zamorano, was found hiding in some brush near where the trailer was found.

Federal investigators say they got security video from Laredo showing the truck crossing into the US. The driver resembled Zamorano and was wearing the same shirt and hat Zamorano was wearing when he was caught.

The feds have also charged three other men including Christian Martinez, who was arrested in Palestine and two Mexican nationals named Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao. They were detained on Monday in San Antonio.

