Americans paid off nearly $100 billion in credit card debt in the early months of the pandemic, as shutdowns across the country found much of the population isolating in their homes and therefore not spending as much. Over the past year, however, debt from credit cards and other revolving plans has surged, hitting an all-time high of $1.1 trillion in April 2022, the most recent month of available data.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO