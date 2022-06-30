Where Is Sherman? The Botanical Bar

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle...
With the Fourth of July holiday Monday, multiple firework shows are planned around central Indiana to celebrate Independence Day. That includes downtown, where preparations were underway Sunday to set up the city’s show. Crews have been working for the past couple of days to set up all of the tubes needed to launch off the rockets.
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS — Many local Indianapolis businesses are still feeling the effects from the pandemic. However now, they are also feeling the pain from inflation and staffing shortages. For Ted Pruitt, owner of Flashbacks family bar and grill on the southside, these issues are beginning to hit too close to...
INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning and happy 4th of July! We are starting off warm this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We are back in the 90s today with a hot and unsettled week ahead!. 4th of July forecast. Temperatures for the day today will top...
Scattered thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night and brought much-needed rainfall. Not all locations were fortunate enough to see rain. The heaviest rain impacted spots southeast of Indianapolis. A station measured more than 1” of rain, with more than 0.7” in Greenwood and Edinburgh. The Indianapolis Airport only received 0.04” within the last 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners in a west side neighborhood are calling on the city to fix a dangerous hole growing into their street. “All they did was come out, put two cones up, and no one has been back since,” says Mike Campbell who lives near the hole, “Someone is going to get killed.” It’s forming […]
PLAINFIELD — Yesterday was an interesting day for a few officers from the Plainfield Police Department. Officer Brewster of Plainfield PD found a raccoon that trapped its head inside of a plastic bottle. Luckily for the little creature, Officer Brewster was able to remove the bottle so that it could go about its adventurous day.
INDIANAPOLIS — Peanuts, crackerjacks and fireworks!. The Indianapolis Indians are inviting Hoosiers to celebrate July 4th at Victory Field this year. Kicking off a six-game homestead against the Iowa Cubs, the Indians will take to the field at 6 p.m. in their special Stars & Stripes hats. Jim Cornelison...
Indiana’s signature sandwich returns to the spotlight in Hamilton County June 28-July 26 with Tenderloin Tuesdays™, featuring the Midwest’s best breaded pork tenderloin creations at 30 county-wide restaurants. Each year, restauranteurs representing Hamilton County’s independent cafés to its fine-dining establishments utilize their unique recipes to celebrate Indiana’s...
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A communications tower fell onto the Rushville Police Department, and trees were downed during the Rush County Fair as a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. A photo from Ryan Cameron showed the police department’s tower...
