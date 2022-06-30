ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Man Killed By Tree He Was Cutting Down, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
David Crossett Photo Credit: PA State Police (Facebook)/inset: David Crossett(LinkedIn)

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said.

David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Berks County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead after crews pulled him from under the tree, police said.

Alrighty_then, F.U.
4d ago

Even the professionals sometimes goofed up... imagine not having a clue... terrible... I had been doing that for years with my cousin, and in one day all the things that could had gone wrong in 20 years went wrong in one day.... my cousin chopped half his hand off, and of course like a domino effect we loss the control the tree fell on the building and he fell with the tree and I thought he was DED... but he wasn't, he's like a mini truck..

