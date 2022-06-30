ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Emily Mikkelsen, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237N96_0gQlKEr800

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

ALSO ON WJBF: ‘Best Americana Performance’: Grammys announce new categories

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Large amounts of marijuana and money seized after traffic stop in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers with the City of Harlem Police Department seized a large amount of cash and marijuana Thursday. While out on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop on a wanted person. When they made contact with the driver, officers immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The […]
HARLEM, GA
WJBF

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Early morning stabbing at Denny’s on Macon Road; Suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning altercation between two females led to the stabbing of one and the other in police custody. Columbus Police say around 2:00 am on Sunday morning, two females got into a verbal altercation at the Denny’s located at 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907 in the Cross Country Shopping […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sidhu
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kevin Lim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Rage Against The Machine#Radio Station#Mixed Emotions#Fm Radio#Rolling Stone#The Vancouver Sun
WJBF

Inmate death reported at Burke County Detention Center

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an inmate at the Burke County Detention Center. On Thursday at 9:30pm, Burke County EMA was called to the Burke County Detention Center after an inmate collapsed from chest discomfort. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate collapsed and was slow […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Loved ones gather following tragic death of 3-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On June 26 a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside of a car, after what Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, called an accidental heat-related death. Saturday the toddler’s loved ones gathered to remember his short life. 3-year-old, Kendrick Engram Jr. lived a short life, but loved ones say he left his […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
WJBF

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WJBF

Fatal hit and run under investigation in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that left an Aiken man dead. The incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 12:52 A.M. on the 800 block of Laurens Street near Beams Road. An Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer discovered the victim deceased on Laurens Street. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and 24 others were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials. The parade was halted Monday morning after shots were fired about 10 minutes into the event. Police continue to search for the gunman. READ THE LATEST: 6 […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WJBF

Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor teens

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two teens in the McGregor area. Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross are both 14 years old, and have reported been missing from McGregor ever since June 29. Solomon is 5’1″, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 175 pounds. Cross is 5’2″, […]
MCGREGOR, TX
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy