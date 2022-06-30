Dangerous mental patient remains on the run after escape from state hospital in Vernon

The manhunt continues in and near Wilbarger County in northwest Texas where a dangerous mental health patient escaped over the weekend.

Security video shows Alexander Irvin scaling an eight foot high fence and walking away from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon on Sunday.

Irvin was tried in the stabbing death of his father nearly ten years ago, but was found not guilty by way of insanity.

Officials stress that Irvin should be considered very dangerous.

