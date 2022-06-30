ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court justice

By John Kruzel, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A6Bo_0gQlK8e100

Correction: A previous version of this story contained a misspelling of Jackson’s name .

(The Hill) – Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, officially making her the nation’s first Black woman to serve in the role.

She will fill the seat being vacated by the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, whose previously announced departure after nearly 28 years on the bench took effect Thursday at noon.

Jackson thanked her new colleagues for “their warm and gracious welcome” and said she was “especially grateful for the time and attention given to me by the Chief Justice and by Justice Breyer.”

She called Breyer “a personal friend and mentor of mine for the past two decades, in addition to being part of today’s official act.”

Democratic lawmakers resist calls to expand court — for now

“In the wake of his exemplary service, with the support of my family and friends, and ever mindful of the duty to promote the Rule of Law, I am well-positioned to serve the American people,” she added in a statement.

Jackson is expected to join Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in forming a three-member liberal minority on the court, a role previously filled by Breyer, for whom Jackson once clerked.

At 51, Jackson’s replacement of Breyer adds youth and diversity, and on certain issues a likely more liberal approach than Breyer, who was known for his judicial modesty and pragmatism.

Her nomination caps off her rise through the federal judiciary after less than two years on the D.C. Circuit Court and eight years as a federal district judge in D.C.

She joins a court at the conclusion of a tumultuous term that will be remembered for the 6-3 decision last week that overturned Roe v. Wade along ideological lines, ending the nearly 50-year federal right to abortion.

Although Jackson’s addition does not fundamentally change the ideological balance on the 6-3 conservative-majority court, court watchers say her unique voice and background, including her service as a public defender, could make her an inspiring and forceful presence on the bench.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Murder of Azsia Johnson was ‘a premeditated execution,’ prosecutors say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a request to remand bail from defendant Isaac Argro, prosecutors described his alleged murder of Azsia Johnson as “a premeditated execution.” Argro, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. According to prosecutors, on the night of June 29, Argro asked Johnson — the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police nab person of interest in grisly Queens triple homicide

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A person of interest wanted in connection to a gruesome triple homicide in South Jamaica has been arrested in Maine, according to the NYPD. Travis Blake was taken into custody by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement in the Pine Tree State, authorities said late […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Sotomayor#Chief Justice#Justice Breyer#Racial Injustice#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#Racial Issues#First Black#Democratic#American
PIX11

Bronx teen accused of gunning down victim riding a scooter: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11)– A teen is accused of gunning down another teen who was riding a scooter in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said. Francisco Bengochea, 19, was arrested Saturday night and charged with murder, police said. The victim, Melvin Urena, was on his scooter on Melrose Avenue when a gray SUV pulled up to him […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Justice for Junior’ suspects ordered the slaying of a beloved Bronx teen 4 years ago: prosecutors say

THE BRONX (PIX11)— As the jury patiently heard lawyers dissect the notorious infighting of a Dominican Republic gang on Friday, their focus shifted when a grieving mom entered the Bronx courtroom. Leandra Feliz, the mother of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, took her seat in the second row behind the prosecution when the jury, almost in unison, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
PIX11

Jogger mugged at gunpoint by group in Manhattan’s East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A jogger was robbed at gunpoint in the East Village by a group of about six muggers believed to include both teens and adults, according to authorities. The 25-year-old victim was working out near East 15th Street and the bike path of the FDR Drive around 11:20 p.m. June 19 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
PIX11

2 men were shot sitting in a cab in Manhattan, police say

MANHATTAN, New York (PIX11)– Two men were shot inside a cab that was stopped at a red light in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. A 22-year-old male was shot in the right arm and a 24-year-old male was struck in the left arm while sitting in a taxi near 265 West 37th Street in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Stroller-pushing NYC mom’s alleged killer held without bail

NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been ordered jailed without bail in a shooting prosecutors described as a “premeditated execution.” Isaac Argro appeared Saturday night in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Joey Chestnut grabs protester during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during Monday’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn. The Darth Vader-mask wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s hotdogs. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3 men, including off-duty correction officer, shot in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Queens on Sunday night, police said. There was a crowd near Jamaica Avenue and 214th Place around 8 p.m., authorities said. They’re believed to have been out celebrating the holiday weekend. A 23-year-old man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the crowd, police […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy