Man wanted on kidnapping charges arrested

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a gunman after one person was killed, and two others hurt in a shooting. Kinston police say it happened early Sunday morning at a residence on the 300 block of Sunshine Street. Officers say they arrived on scene to find 25-year-old Kianna...
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least two others. Police said they responded on Sunday at approximately 4:20 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Sunshine Steet. Officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston dead after […]
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting. Kinston police say that 42-year-old Michael Davis, Jr., was found injured on the 200 block of S. Adkin St. around 6:30 PM on July 3rd. Officers say Davis was transported to ECU Health Medical...
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating after a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday. Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Wayne UNC Health Care, where they said 30-year-old Stephon Hayes was dropped off in a personal vehicle.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after one person is shot Sunday night in an Eastern Carolina city. Goldsboro police say it responded to a call at Wayne UNC Health care about a victim who was shot Sunday night at 10:30. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Stephon Hayes...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro felon who sold methamphetamines in the street outside his home to avoid setting off his ankle monitor will spend 10 years in prison for trafficking the drug, prosecutors said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that Steven Eugene Patrick received his 120-month...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after demanding money from a pharmacy at knifepoint. Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department say they were called to an armed robbery at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St. around 4:15 p.m. Friday. They were told that a man came into the store with a knife and demanded money. He then ran away, heading north on Center Street.
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant led to the discovery of a plethora of drugs and the arrest of two people, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, members of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and the Beulaville Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a home at […]
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs. According to officials, back in March of 2021 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Goldsboro police started investigating Steven Patrick and others for distributing methamphetamine in the city and surrounding areas.
KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Three Kinston men have been arrested on drug and gun charges. According to the Kinston Police Department, Henry Hicks was apprehended during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and three illegal guns he had in his possession. […]
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they have captured a man who used a knife to rob a pharmacy in broad daylight Friday afternoon. The incident was reported as an armed robbery around 4:15 p.m. at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
Jesse Lamont Jenkins, 30, was sentenced in federal court to 92 months of imprisonment for his role in an armed robbery of an ABC store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount, according to a June 17, 2022 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a phone scam going around involving people saying they are deputies seeking payment for missed jury duty. On Friday, Maj. David McFadyen with the sheriff’s office issued this notice in an email to Craven County citizens: “The Craven Sheriff’s Office has […]
On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, the Kinston Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit apprehended Henry Hicks, 27, of Kinston during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and 3 illegally possessed handguns. The two additional occupants of the vehicle were identified as Naulage Hines, 22, of Kinston and Isalic Williams, 23, of Kinston. Williams was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Carrying a Concealed Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hines was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Handgun. Hicks was placed in to federal custody and Hines and Williams were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secure bonds.
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on July 3, 2022 at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60 with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961 at 10:22 p.m. and was raised in Alexandria, VA.
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County emergency services director who was involved in a serious crash in June “continues to make progress towards removal from the ventilator,” his family said in a post to Facebook on Friday. On the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page was posted the following update: “Carnie continues to […]
TARBORO, Edgecombe County — Narcotics Investigators with the Tarboro Police Department arrested a man on charges including possession a weapon of mass destruction, possession and selling of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Officers did a search of a home and found crack cocaine, powder cocaine and...
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – 34-year-old DeAnglo Eugene Newton was sentenced to 30 days in prison and probation, for the hit and run death of 18-year-old Tylek Bordeaux. Bordeaux’s family says they’re not satisfied with Newton’s sentence. In January 2020, Bordeaux was walking southbound on US...
Comments / 0