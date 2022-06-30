1 teen dead, 2 injured after 'targeted' shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead and injured two others.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the Glen Cove Apartments near Plymouth and Telegraph roads on the city's west side.

The shooting, which authorities believe to be a targeted attack, killed a 17-year-old male and sent a 17- and 19-year-old to the hospital.

Police Chief James White said during a Thursday afternoon press conference the injured 19-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old is believed to be in serious condition.

White said many details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but they believe the perpetrator walked up to the apartment and fired shots directly inside.

Three other people inside the apartment were unharmed. Authorities believe one of the unharmed people was 19 and the two others were 17.

The police have not identified the person who died or those who were wounded.

Authorities have not identified any suspects, but believe they may have been driving a black pick-up truck. White said there may have been one shooter, but at least one other person was likely involved.

White said authorities are combing through video evidence to try and identify those involved and running down leads on what may have led to the shooting.