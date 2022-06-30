ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1 teen dead, 2 injured after 'targeted' shooting on Detroit's west side

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twD08_0gQlJuWV00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead and injured two others.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the Glen Cove Apartments near Plymouth and Telegraph roads on the city's west side.

The shooting, which authorities believe to be a targeted attack, killed a 17-year-old male and sent a 17- and 19-year-old to the hospital.

Police Chief James White said during a Thursday afternoon press conference the injured 19-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old is believed to be in serious condition.

White said many details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but they believe the perpetrator walked up to the apartment and fired shots directly inside.

Three other people inside the apartment were unharmed. Authorities believe one of the unharmed people was 19 and the two others were 17.

The police have not identified the person who died or those who were wounded.

Authorities have not identified any suspects, but believe they may have been driving a black pick-up truck. White said there may have been one shooter, but at least one other person was likely involved.

White said authorities are combing through video evidence to try and identify those involved and running down leads on what may have led to the shooting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man fatally shot cousin during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are asking the public for help finding a homicide suspect in Detroit. Detroit police are searching for Jesus Shannon, a 29-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his cousin following a fight. The fatal shooting happened around 2 p.m. on June 30 in the 15800 block...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

DoorDash driver fatally shot in Detroit was working first day on the job

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man out on his first day working as a DoorDash delivery driver was fatally shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. Detroit police say Dajour Russ had exited his vehicle to drop off food when a suspect in an unknown vehicle fired shots at him, hitting him in the foot. The vehicle then circled back around and fired more shots, this time fatally wounding the man.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

5 people shot in Toledo in separate incidents on 4th of July

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least five people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo in the early hours of the Independence Day holiday. The first happened before 1:00 a.m. on Walnut St. Officials at the scene said one victim was rushed to the hospital for their injuries. Police said the person who had been shot was in stable condition. Police did not identify any suspects.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
chicagopopular.com

Fatal Shooting (Double Shooting, 1 K-Type Fatal)

Detroit, Michigan (CP) Confirmed Fatal Shooting (Double Shooting, 1 K-Type Fatal): DPD’s 3rd Precinct investigating a shooting at 2 locations, Jefferson & Woodward and Farmer & Bates in downtown Detroit. Hart Medic 53 to Jefferson & Woodward and Hart Medic 54 to Farmer & Bates. Update: It appears at...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#West Side#Violent Crime#The Glen Cove Apartments#Glendale
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman last seen at Detroit home 22 years ago is still missing

DETROIT – A woman from Detroit has been missing for 22 years. Cordelia Anne Harris was last seen on July 3, 2000, at her home on Anglin Street in Detroit. She was 40 years old when she disappeared. Police said she liked to wear wigs and weaves. Anyone with...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL-TV

One man dead after shooting in central Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police taped off a large area in a central Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night while they investigated a shooting. Police responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. last night about a person shot at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street. When officers...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Man arrested after gunfight on Detroit's west side wounds man in finger

Detroit — A man has been arrested after another man was shot in the finger during a gunfight Thursday on the city's west side, police said. The suspect is also accused of stealing a former Detroit Police officer's vehicle and weapon, then using both in the incident, investigators announced Friday. Police said in a press release they need tips to find the former officer and said they are concerned about his well-being.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Man, woman injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI -- A shooting outside a Flint home left two people seriously injured Saturday morning, police said. The shooting took place just before 5 a.m. July 2 outside of a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street in Flint, according to the Flint Police Department. At the scene,...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Woman found walking along I-75 with 55-gallon drum on head

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A state trooper made an unusual discovery over the weekend when, while on patrol along I-75 in Oakland County, he spotted someone walking on the highway shoulder. She was wearing a 55-gallon drum over her head. The Michigan State Police officer made the observation in...
TROY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy