Wednesday's local summer baseball roundup: Balanced attack boosts Northbridge Legion past Cherry Valley

By Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
Baseball

American Legion

Northbridge 5, Cherry Valley 1: Matt Landry hit a two-run single, Nick Artura smacked two doubles, and Nick Laflamme had an RBI-single as Northbridge defeated Cherry Valley.

Leominster 4, Northborough 3: Ryan Fava scored twice, while Nick Ouellette and Sean Dutton each singled and scored to lift Leominster. Joe Russell gathered a hit, an RBI and a run for visiting Northborough.

East Side 6, Shrewsbury 2: Noah Pratt went 2 for 3 with two runs, Cam Carignan was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, and Alex Charlonne drove in two runs as East Side topped Shrewsbury for the second night in a row.

Hudson 2, North County 1: Brady Stuart struck out 12 and hurled a two-hitter, while Nolan Bush singled, doubled and drove in a run as host Hudson (10-4) edged North County.

International League

WooSox 6, Rochester 5: Jeter Downs belted a two-run homer in the top of the 10th as the WooSox (39-35) topped the Red Wings (40-34). This was Worcester's eighth win in its last nine games and the WooSox now trail the Buffalo Bison by 2½ games in the East Division.

Futures Collegiate League

Norwich 13, Worcester 6: Gavin Noriega (2 RBIs), Jack Goodman (3 runs, RBI) and Matty Warren (RBI) all had three hits and Sal Grinstead singled twice and scored, but the host Bravehearts (14-15) fell to the Sea Unicorns (15-15).

