ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Paid medical debt to be wiped from credit reports

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pt2AG_0gQlJiB100

(NEXSTAR) – Many Americans who have seen their credit score take a hit because of medical debt could soon see relief.

Effective July 1, three of the nation’s largest credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – will stop including paid medical collection debt. Currently, that debt can remain on your record for seven years, CNBC reports .

Additionally, the agencies have agreed to extend the time period before unpaid medical collection debt appears on a consumer’s credit report from six months to one year. Starting next year, medical collection debt under $500 will no longer appear on credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

These changes are expected to remove almost 70% of medical debt tradelines from consumer credit reports, the agencies said in a joint statement earlier this year.

A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found an estimated $88 billion in medical debt collections appears on consumer credit reports as of early 2021. Medical collections were found on 43 million credit reports, according to CFPB.

When medical bills appear on credit reports, consumers may find themselves at an increased risk of bankruptcy, avoiding additional medical care, or struggling to secure a job, CFPB explains. The debt can also lower your credit score, making it harder to get approved for loans, other credit, or better interest rates, CNBC reports.

“Medical collections debt often arises from unforeseen medical circumstances. These changes are another step we’re taking together to help people across the United States focus on their financial and personal wellbeing,” Mark W. Begor, CEO Equifax; Brian Cassin, CEO Experian; and Chris Cartwright, CEO TransUnion said in a joint statement. “As an industry we remain committed to helping drive fair and affordable access to credit for all consumers.”

The Biden administration has also made recent changes to tackle medical debt. In April, they announced reforms to reduce or eliminate medical debt as a factor in government lending decisions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Bureau#Consumer Credit#Credit Reporting#Consumer Debt#Americans#Equifax#Experian#Transunion#Cnbc
AFP

US, China discuss 'severe' economic challenges, supply chains

Top officials from the United States and China held a "candid" video call on Tuesday to discuss global economic challenges, especially regarding supply chains. Yellen and Liu "discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, the global economic outlook amid rising commodity prices and food security challenges", the US Treasury Department said in a readout.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChamplainValley.com

Burlington shots-fired incident leads to arrest

A Burlington man is facing charges connected with a shots-fired incident in the city’s New North End. The Burlington Police say they’ve arrested Leon Delima, 34, at gunpoint for reckless endangerment and cocaine possession. Authorities note that the officers who took him into custody found cocaine on his person.
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy