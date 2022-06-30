School committee selects new Boston schools superintendent

BOSTON (AP) — Mary Skipper, currently superintendent of the suburban Somerville Public Schools, has been selected in a narrow vote to be the next superintendent of Boston’s troubled public school system.

Skipper was selected in a 4-3 vote on Wednesday night, days after the city reached an agreement that avoided a state takeover of the system with nearly 50,000 students. To avoid the takeover and an “underperforming” designation, the city agreed to make a series of improvements.

The other finalist was Boston regional superintendent Tommy Welch.

“This is a pivotal time in Boston and BPS’ history, and nothing less than our student’s and our city’s future is at stake,” Skipper said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our families, educators, community leaders and our students to ensure every BPS student has the opportunity for a great education that sets them up for success in school and in life.”

Before taking over in Somerville seven years ago, Skipper served in Boston as network superintendent of high schools, where she oversaw 34 schools, and as head of TechBoston Academy.

“In this moment of challenge and opportunity, Mary is uniquely prepared to drive forward the systemic reforms and immediate results our students deserve,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.