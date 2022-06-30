ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless claims last week

By MATT OTT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ACZj_0gQlHaBd00
A hiring sign is seen as a person shops for souvenirs along the boardwalk, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Ocean City, N.J. It’s a hot job market right now, and that extends to the youngest workers. The unemployment rate for teenagers ages 16-19 was just over 10% in April. Given the strife and isolation of the past couple of years, it’s teens who may have the most to gain by going to work this summer. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting a robust job market despite rising job cuts in some sectors of the economy that have cooled in recent months.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 25 ticked down to 231,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally represent the number of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 7,250 from the previous week, to 231,750.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending June 18 was 1,328,000, down 3,000 from the previous week. That figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

Much of the recent job security and wage gains that Americans have enjoyed recently have been gobbled up by inflation levels not seen in four decades.

Earlier in June, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve responded by raising its main borrowing rate — its main tool for fighting rising prices — by three-quarters of a point. That increase is on top of a half-point increase in early May.

The government reported that U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure. Though the job growth in May was healthy, it was the lowest monthly gain in a year and there have been signs that more layoffs could be coming, at least in some sectors.

Jobless claims applications the past few weeks, though still relatively low, have been the highest since the first weeks of 2022 as some highly visible companies have announced job cuts.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk, acknowledged that the company was cutting about 10% of its salaried workforce, or 3.5% of its total headcount. Musk has described the electric automaker’s factories in Austin and Berlin as “money furnaces” that were losing billions of dollars because supply chain breakdowns were limiting the number of cars they can produce.

Netflix laid off 150 employees in May and another 300 in June after the streaming entertainment giant reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

Online automotive retailer Carvana said last month that it’s letting about 2,500 workers go, roughly 12% of its workforce.

Online real estate broker Redfin, under pressure from a housing market that’s cooled due to higher interest rates, is laying off 8% of its workers. Another real estate company, Compass, is letting go of 450 employees.

Those cuts have extended to companies in the cryptocurrency sector with prices for bitcoin and other digital assets cratering in recent months.

Crypto trading platform Coinbase Global is cutting about 1,100 jobs, about 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Inflation remains at 6.3 percent, Federal Reserve report shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.3 percent in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level in April. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department provided the latest evidence that painfully high inflation is pressuring American households and inflicting particular harm on low-income families and people of color.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TIME

Both Republicans and Democrats Are Wrong on Gas Prices

On June 13, the price of gasoline reached a historic high of $5 per gallon . There followed an avalanche of accusations across the political spectrum. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, blamed oil companies for gouging consumers in order to boost their own profits. Republicans countered that the high prices were due to Biden’s mismanagement and energy policies that discourage domestic oil production .
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Green New Deal is increasing greenhouse gases

Here’s an amazing but true statistic. After more than a decade of declining carbon emissions here in the United States, in 2021, President Joe Biden’s first year in office, emissions rose. In other words, not only have Biden’s energy policies been a disaster for our economy and national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Engadget

We’re heading for a messy, and expensive, breakup with natural gas

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated a number of fault lines already present within the global energy supply chain. This is especially true in Europe, where many countries were reliant on the superstate's natural resources, and are now hastily looking to cut ties before the supply is shut off. This has revealed the fragility of Europe’s energy market, and caused it to drive up demand and prices for consumers all over the globe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 880 Points After Inflation Shocker

Speculation that inflation might have peaked earlier this year died abruptly with this morning's release of the Labor Department's latest consumer price index (CPI). And what the data showed was that prices were still rising last month. Specifically, the CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Americans#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - June 30, 2022: Rates hold

The 30-year mortgage average remained steady Wednesday, after previously rising for three days and returning to 6% territory, while averages for most other loan types wavered by small increments. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 6.01% 6.29%. FHA 30-Year Fixed 6.06% 6.30%. Jumbo 30-Year...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Home prices decelerate for first time in months as Fed hikes rates

Home price increases slightly decelerated in April, although prices are still extremely high compared to just a year ago. Prices rose 20.4% on the year in April, slightly slower growth from the month before, when prices were up 20.6%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The deceleration comes as the Federal Reserve hikes its interest rate target in an attempt to slow demand in response to towering inflation.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Stocks fall as inflation report reveals pullback in consumer spending

Stocks fell Thursday morning as new consumer spending data reveals Americans are paring back spending in the face of painfully high inflation. The government's report revealed that consumer spending rose at a sluggish 0.2% rate from April to May, weakening in the face of high inflation. The fastest price increases in four decades are putting financial pressure American households, working- and middle-class people in particular.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

The economy probably just plunged into a recession, according to a real-time data tracker used by a key Federal Reserve bank

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There’s been no shortage of recession predictions so far this year, with everyone from JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to billionaire investor Carl Icahn warning of the potential for an imminent economic downturn.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Dow Jones Falls After Newest Consumer Spending Report Shows Economy May be Slowing

Click here to read the full article. The stock market took another hit on Thursday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its latest report which showed consumer spending slowed in May. Overall consumer spending rose just 0.2% in May, according to BEA’s Thursday report. This marks a slowdown from the 0.9% growth in April. The Bureau’s measure of inflation remained unchanged from the last month, with prices in May up 6.3% compared to the same period last year. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a sell off on Thursday, which marks the final day of the second quarter. As...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

969K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy