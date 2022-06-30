ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

OAISD summer program offers real-world experience to high school students

 4 days ago
Kids spend all fall winter and spring learning in school, but sometimes times they don't get to implement what they're learning in real-world scenarios.

Now there's a summer camp making sure high school students can get that experience while having the chance to earn a scholarship for college.

It's called the IChallengeU program and Nicole Gitler from the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District joined the FOX 17 morning news team to share more details.

Ottawa Area ISD summer program offers real-world experience to high school students

“IChallengeU helps prepare students for what might be next for them,” said Gitler, program developer for futurePREP’d. “Students get a glimpse of a variety of different careers and practice problem-solving using design thinking.”

Through the program, students will spend their days working with a mentor teacher and other students at one of twelve local businesses and organizations including, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holland, Grand Haven Public Safety, Haworth, Holland Board of Public Works, Royal Technologies and Verplank.

“The students who participate in IChallengeU grow their 21st-century skills, are able to add an internship to their résumé and many win scholarships,” said Gitler.

The IChallengeU program runs July 11-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, July 22 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

The program is open to current 9th–12th-grade students and registration is $50. Lunch and snacks are included.

To register or learn more about the program, check out the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s futurePREP’d website.

