ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dredd zone: the anarchic world of comic-book artist Steve Dillon

By David Barnett
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwR54_0gQlGsIK00
Photograph: Courtesy of the Dillon family

His groundbreaking work on such seminal characters as Judge Dredd, Preacher and Punisher is being celebrated with a posthumous show of his remarkable legacy

There are few artists who exemplify the anarchic, irreverent and anti-authoritarian British take on the comic book the way Steve Dillon does. Born in London and raised in Luton, Dillon died in New York in 2016, at the age of 54, following complications arising from a ruptured appendix. What remans is a remarkable body of work that includes the seminal UK comic magazine Deadline, which he co-founded; his illustrations on a fan-favourite run of Hellblazer, the Alan Moore-created comic that follows British chaos magician John Constantine; and most notably, the critically acclaimed Preacher, which he co-created with famed comics writer Garth Ennis.

First published by the US company DC in 1995, Preacher told the story of Jesse Custer, a small-town minister who is accidentally possessed by the offspring of an angel and a demon, and who goes on the road with his ex-girlfriend and an Irish vampire, searching for a solution to his problem. The comic ran for five years and was followed by a TV series starring Dominic Cooper, on which Dillon was executive producer.

Dillon’s adopted home town of Luton is currently running an exhibition at the Hat House’s Basement Gallery, featuring work from the artist’s early days through to his illustrations for the satirical dystopian lawman Judge Dredd from British weekly comic 2000AD. There are also pages from Preacher and Warrior, the magazine that launched the careers of a number of British comics luminaries in the 1980s.

“Steve has a special place in this town,” says Samuel Javid, creative director at the Culture Trust Luton. “We have roads called Preacher Close and Cassidy Close, some of his ashes are buried here, and his local pub has a picture of him behind the bar, sticking his middle finger up … ”

Ennis, who also collaborated with Dillon on Judge Dredd and Marvel’s gun-toting antihero the Punisher, first got to know the artist in the early 90s. “I recall sitting up with him one night in the spring of 1990, long after everyone else had crashed, and killing off a bottle of Jameson while we talked about what we thought we could do in comics,” Ennis says. “There was an almost audible click as we realised we’d make a good creative partnership. Each of us simply trusted the other to do the job. I didn’t ask him for the impossible – no 10-panel action-packed pages loaded with dialogue – and he turned in perfect storytelling every time.”

Although Dillon was at home with the exaggerated macho heroes beloved of the genre (his Judge Dredd and Punisher depictions bristle with guns and ultraviolence), he also brought a more grassroots, individual look to his characters; he was renowned for drawing the type of people you might see in the pub. Moore once wrote that if you shaved the heads of every female Marvel character they would be almost identical. Dillon, however, put as much care into the expressions and looks of his characters as he did the dynamic, detailed panels of his narratives.

“Steve’s passing was an absolute sickener,” Ennis says. “He was doing some of the nicest work of his career at that point. There were a couple of massive piss-ups after he died, one in New York, one in Luton, and at both of them I had the same feeling: this is a great celebration of a fantastic guy’s life, and he’d love seeing everyone like this, but tomorrow we have to carry on with a huge gap in our lives. I’d give anything to have one more pint with him.”

Werewolves of Luton: four more works from the exhibition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ot1V_0gQlGsIK00
Photograph: Courtesy of the Dillon family

Constantine

“One of the storylines towards the end of our run: Damnation’s Flame. Maybe a bit overwrought on the script side. Steve was doing a lot of heavy rendering. He eased up for the move from Hellblazer to Preacher.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17J7wz_0gQlGsIK00
Photograph: Courtesy of the Dillon family

Early artworks

“This demonstrates my point about his [Dillon’s] faces and emotion perfectly. The narrative was paramount. Conversation scenes were no problem for him because he got so much emotion into his characters’ faces. He did a lot of storytelling simply by capturing people’s expressions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK2dj_0gQlGsIK00
Photograph: Courtesy of the Dillon family

Early draft for Preacher

“Early, but it’s all there, fully formed. I remember telling Steve I always thought he drew Jesse as a highly idealised version of himself; he eventually drew a cover for a fanzine with him and Jesse sitting together at a bar. He was mercilessly accurate with his self-portrait and I had to concede that: no, Jesse was not Steve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xow22_0gQlGsIK00
Photograph: Courtesy of the Dillon family

Punisher and Wolverine

“We didn’t work on Wolverine together – he must have done that later. But our Punisher run was good fun; we both treated it as a bit of a palate cleanser after Preacher. Neither of us took it very seriously. Our Punisher was a lot more lighthearted: weaponised polar bears and fun and games with multiple amputees.”

Preacher, Punisher and Judge Dredd: The Work of British Comic Book Legend Steve Dillon is at the Basement Gallery, Luton, to 7 July.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Moore
Person
Dominic Cooper
Person
Garth Ennis
The Guardian

Tax the childless! Encourage ‘our own’ to breed! What an asinine, inhumane way to tackle a population crisis

We are entering a population crisis. The naked eye won’t discern it, because the population of England and Wales is at an all-time high of nearly 60 million. But look more closely, and you’ll see that all the gains are in the 70-74 age bracket, closely followed by the over-90s. The birthrate is dropping off, which you might not notice now, but the you who needs your bin emptied in 20 years’ time might.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#The Us Company Dc#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The US Sun

The Real Love Boat: Cast

CBS is set to launch a new reality dating series this fall that is inspired by a 1970s classic. The Real Love Boat will see contestants searching for "the one" while on a Mediterranean voyage. Who is in the cast of The Real Love Boat?. At this time, contestants for...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Putin: His Life and Times review – the collapse that shaped the man who would be tsar

In his speech on the night of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, which Philip Short describes as “pulsating with anger and resentment” at 30 years of Russian humiliation, Putin seethed: “They deceived us… they duped us like a con artist… the whole so-called western bloc, formed by the United States in its own image is… an empire of lies.” For those who dismiss the speech and the invasion that followed as the words and actions of a man gone mad, dying or out of contact with reality due to Covid isolation, this new biography should be compulsory reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Guardian view on lone parents in poverty: austerity lives on

It is dismaying, though not really surprising, that lone parents and their children are very nearly twice as likely to be living in relative poverty (with less than 60% of the national median income) than families with two parents. Over the past decade or so, the work on reducing child poverty led by Gordon Brown when he was chancellor has been comprehensively undone. Conservative benefit cuts and changes aimed at reducing public spending, and incentivising work by making welfare more conditional, have disproportionately harmed many already vulnerable groups. That around 1.5 million children and their lone parents, 90% of whom are mothers, face such severe hardship should shame the ministers responsible.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The Guardian

341K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy