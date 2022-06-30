Watch Brit star Alastair Gray LOSE set after celebrating too early as Taylor Fritz pulls off stunning diving winner

ALASTAIR GRAY was left red in the face after he lost the second set of his match against Taylor Fritz because he celebrated too early.

The British wildcard, 24, went into the tournament as the second-lowest-ranked player in the mens' singles draw.

Taylor Fritz's athletic moment of magic caught Alastair Gray off guard, with the Brit celebrating the point before it was over Credit: AP

Alastair Gray couldn't believe his error after realising Taylor Fritz had somehow reached the ball Credit: Reuters

Gray - the world No288 - had never won a Tour-level match before his first-round win at SW19 either.

And the Twickenham-born ace showed all of his inexperience after a rookie error at a crucial juncture of the match.

Gray had already lost the first set 6-3 against American star Fritz.

But he was a break up in the second, before being agonisingly pegged back as he served for the set.

Fritz forced a tie-break and stormed to a 6-2 lead.

And while Gray initially pegged him back, the emotion of it all clearly got to him.

With Fritz leading 6-3 in the tie-break, Gray thought he'd won the point with a crisp, angled volley.

The Brit turned around, unleashed a fist-pump as the crowd cheered.

But all the while, Fritz was scrambling in a desperate bid to get a racket on it.

The American threw himself onto the ground and just about got a chunk of strings onto the ball as it hung in the air and dropped over the net.

Realising his error, Gray's shoulders slumped in disbelief, with Fritz winning the set.

The American went on to win the match after winning the third set 6-3.

Gray's brief fairytale run at his home Grand Slam is over.

He joins Andy Murray, Ryan Peniston and Emma Raducanu in crashing out in the second round of the Wimbledon singles draws.