NBA's Miles Bridges turns himself into LAPD on a felony domestic violence charge after a 'physical altercation with a woman, who needed medical attention'

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself into Los Angeles police on a domestic violence charge.

The 24-year-old was in an argument with a woman that became physical on Tuesday, according to TMZ, which reports that the alleged victim required medical attention.

Bridges fled the scene before police could arrive, but turned himself in on Wednesday. He was charged with felony domestic violence and released on $130,000 bail.

An LAPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com that detectives will be providing further information on the case in the near future.

The team did release a statement on Thursday in response to the arrest: 'The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.'

The 12th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Bridges has played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, but is set to become a free agent at 6pm on Thursday.

NBA teams are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents on Friday, but are not permitted to sign players until 12:01pm ET on July 6.

Bridges turned himself into police on Wednesday – the same day the Hornets announced they had extended a qualifying offer to the former Michigan State star.

'As an organization we love Miles,' Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters Tuesday. 'We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise and I believe, with his work ethic, he's only going to get better.'

That $8 million offer makes Bridges a restricted free agent, meaning the Hornets will be given the opportunity to match any other contract offers he receives on the open market.

It also means that Bridges can take the Hornets' $8 million offer to stay in Charlotte and make another run at free agency next summer.

Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto reported in May that four league executives predicted that Bridges could get offered as much as $25 million annually, but that was obviously before his recent arrest.

Bridges has endured a tumultuous few months.

In April, after being ejected from a game in Atlanta for cursing at officials, Bridges attempted to throw his mouth guard at a male heckler, but instead accidentally hit a 16-year-old female fan in the face.

Bridges was apologetic when addressing the media later.

'I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and it hit a little girl,' Bridges said. 'So that's definitely unacceptable on my part and I take full responsibility.

'That's out of character for me. You've been around me; I don't act like that or ever flash out like that. So that was definitely wrong.'

Earlier this month, Bridges posted a picture on social media of a purple drink and what looked like a joint in his hand. His followers quickly accused him of drinking lean, a concoction that typically includes cough syrup with codeine and promethazine as well as a soft drink or alcohol.

He later denied the accusation, saying it was 'pink lemonade.'

At Michigan State in 2018, the Flint native was First-Team All-Big and a consensus second-team All-American.

With the Hornets last season, he became the primary beneficiary of the team's dynamic young point guard, LaMelo Ball, averaging 20.2 points per game on nearly 50-percent shooting.