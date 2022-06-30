ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Hundreds of Delta flights for holiday weekend don't have pilots

By Joe Nelson
 4 days ago
After more than 600 flights were canceled or delayed last week, Delta Air Lines appears to be preparing for more issues during the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, the airline announced a systemwide travel waiver for flights scheduled July 1-4 that allows customers to rebook their flight "before or after potentially challenging weekend travel days." Rebooking is free and no fees will be applied, but changing your flight has to be done by July 8.

According to Kyle Potter of Thrifty Traveler, Delta, as of Tuesday, was staring down "hundreds of flights" over the next two weekends that still don't have pilots assigned.

Delta expects "some operational challenges" this weekend, when the airline is expecting numbers of travelers not seen since before the global coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

Earlier this month, Delta pilots wrote a letter of no confidence to the airline's board of directors, having also expressed to the board their desire to have the airline's number of flights match the number of available pilots. The letter stated:

“We have lost confidence in Delta Flight Operations, Crew Resources and Flight Training and Standards; and we are concerned for the long-term health of Delta Air Lines. Delta’s operational reliability and outstanding reputation is suffering … As the economy continues to recover, we question the trajectory of our airline and are very concerned about the integrity and safety of our operation.”

Bring Me The News has reached out to Delta for more information.

