Warning: This article contains spoilers for P-Valley season 2 episode 5, "White Knights." Tonight, P-Valley viewers got to know Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) much better. While in the present, Keyshawn is in Atlanta doing a show of her own during the tour with Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), the latest episode is full of flashbacks that tell the rising star's origin story. We learn that she met Derrick (Jordan M. Cox) in high school and see her fraught relationship with her stepmother. As we know, her romance with Derrick resulted in a child, and it was the decision to have that baby that led them both to be cut off from their well-off families and need to build a new life for their family. We also see when the abuse in their relationship began.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO