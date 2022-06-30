ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKee signs legislation that allows RIDMV to issue driving permits to the undocumented

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee is set to sign legislation that allows the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to issue driving permits to the undocumented. The governor...

Guest
2d ago

Undocumented illegals should not have any rights or privileges until they began the legalization process! Become legal and then receive assistance. Undocumented and illegals take away benefits from USA citizens and that is just wrong! This country doesn’t take care of the American citizens first!

